Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Nakajima retires from racing, takes on new Toyota WEC role
WEC News

Kobayashi named Toyota WEC team principal

By:

Kamui Kobayashi will have a fully operational role in his new position as team principal of the Toyota World Endurance Championship squad.

Kobayashi named Toyota WEC team principal

Kobayashi, it has emerged, is a replacement for outgoing team president Hisatake Murata, who was reassigned to new duties within the Toyota Motor Company in October.

That means Toyota Gazoo Racing technical director Pascal Vasselon and team director Rob Leupen will report to the Japanese driver, who will continue to drive the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID in the WEC next season.

The logic behind promoting an active driver, who will also be racing in Super Formula next year with KCMG, to be head of the team remains unclear.

Toyota's statement announcing the reshuffle of the TGR management structure explained that Kobayashi will "enhance the organisation and optimise its driver-focused approach to WEC, alongside team and driver management responsibilities".

The move appears to have been driven by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda's belief that the drivers should be at the centre of the company's motorsport programmes.

Former Toyota, Sauber and Caterham Formula 1 driver Kobayashi, 35, thanked Toyota "for putting their trust in me".

“I look forward to fighting for the world championship as a driver and team principal," he said.

"I will bring all my experience as a race driver to my new job, and I know I have a fantastic team who will support me in my mission.

"We are preparing for a new era of Hypercar competition in WEC, when many new manufacturers will join the fight, and TGR is evolving to prepare itself for this new challenge.

"This new team structure is an important step for us to stay sharp and be ready for the next battle."

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The announcement of Kobayashi as team principal came at the same time as a management role for outgoing Toyota WEC driver Kazuki Nakajima was revealed.

The three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner, who also confirmed his retirement from the cockpit, will be vice-chairman of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe, the Cologne-based organisation that builds and runs the Japanese marque's WEC contenders.

Kobayashi explained that he was pleased fellow countryman Nakajima will be staying as part of the set-up.

"I am sure his driver’s perspective will strengthen the management team at TGRE," said Kobayashi.

"I look forward to working alongside him to make ever-better cars."

Nakajima's role will span the multiple projects undertaken in Cologne, while Kobayashi's will be specific to the WEC.

The announcement confirmed that Nakajima will be moving to Cologne, whereas it is understood that Kobayashi will retain his European base in Monaco.

Murata is the father of the Toyota hybrid programme in his former role as general manager of motorsport development, which meant he was in charge of powertrains.

He became team president of the whole TGR racing entity, its World Rally Championship team included, in 2017 and was also company president of TGRE, then known as Toyota Motorsport GmbH, in 2017-19.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Nakajima retires from racing, takes on new Toyota WEC role
Previous article

Nakajima retires from racing, takes on new Toyota WEC role
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Hirakawa replaces Nakajima in 2022 Toyota WEC line-up
WEC

Hirakawa replaces Nakajima in 2022 Toyota WEC line-up

Rossi to contest Gulf 12 Hours ahead of 2022 GT programme
Endurance

Rossi to contest Gulf 12 Hours ahead of 2022 GT programme

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime
WEC

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Kamui Kobayashi More from
Kamui Kobayashi
Nakajima retires from racing, takes on new Toyota WEC role
Video Inside
WEC

Nakajima retires from racing, takes on new Toyota WEC role

Bahrain 8h WEC: Kobayashi puts #7 Toyota on pole for decider Bahrain II
Video Inside
WEC

Bahrain 8h WEC: Kobayashi puts #7 Toyota on pole for decider

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Toyota reveals qualifying focus for Bahrain 8 Hours Bahrain II
WEC

Toyota reveals qualifying focus for Bahrain 8 Hours

Bahrain 8h WEC: Hartley keeps #8 Toyota ahead in final practice Bahrain II
WEC

Bahrain 8h WEC: Hartley keeps #8 Toyota ahead in final practice

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime
WEC

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Latest news

Kobayashi named Toyota WEC team principal
WEC WEC

Kobayashi named Toyota WEC team principal

Nakajima retires from racing, takes on new Toyota WEC role
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Nakajima retires from racing, takes on new Toyota WEC role

Hirakawa replaces Nakajima in 2022 Toyota WEC line-up
WEC WEC

Hirakawa replaces Nakajima in 2022 Toyota WEC line-up

United Autosports adds Owen to 2022 WEC line-up
Video Inside
WEC WEC

United Autosports adds Owen to 2022 WEC line-up

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.