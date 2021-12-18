Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement
WEC News

Jani re-signs for Porsche, won't be part of its WEC GTE Pro team

By:

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Neel Jani has renewed his contract with Porsche but will not be part of its GTE Pro class FIA World Endurance Championship squad in 2022.

Jani re-signs for Porsche, won't be part of its WEC GTE Pro team

The Swiss, who won Le Mans and the WEC title in 2016, has been announced as part of the Porsche roster of factory drivers for next year and will continue as one of the nominated reserves for the German manufacturer's Formula E squad.

Jani's re-signing follows his admission last month that he was talking to other manufacturers at a time when he had yet to conclude a new deal with his employer since 2013 when he joined the 919 Hybrid LMP1 programme.

No other programme was announced for Jani when Porsche took the wraps off its 2022 motorsport activities at its traditional Night of Champions prize-giving on Saturday night, which for the second consecutive year was held virtually.

He has made no secret of his desire to be involved in Porsche's LMDh prototype project, which will bring the marque back to top-flight sportscar racing in the WEC and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023.

Jani, who raced in FE for Porsche in 2019/20, has been listed as a reserve for the Formula E squad alongside Simona de Silvestro for a second consecutive year.

Andre Lotterer and Pascal Wehrlein were confirmed as Porsche's FE race drivers for the coming season back in August.

WEC Porsche #92 Estre Jani Christensen

WEC Porsche #92 Estre Jani Christensen

The seat Jani occupied in this year's WEC in the #92 Porsche 911 RSR alongside Kevin Estre has been taken by Michael Christensen, the driver he replaced in the car for 2021.

Christensen, who was missing from Porsche's factory roster this time last year, came back into the GTE Pro line-up to share with Estre and Jani at the Portimao 8 Hours in June and then Le Mans and the eight-hour Bahrain finale.

Laurens Vanthoor returns to the WEC squad next year for the long races as Porsche reforms the line-up with Estre and Christensen that took GTE Pro honours at Le Mans in 2018.

Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz will remain paired in the #91 entry for the full WEC, with Frederic Makowiecki again joining them for the long races including Le Mans.

Porsche names Nurburgring line-up

Estre, Christensen, Vanthoor and Makowiecki will team up in the lead Manthey-run factory Porsche 911 GT3-R at the Nurburging 24 Hours next May.

Factory drivers Matt Campbell and Matthieu Jaminet will race a Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R in the IMSA's new GT Daytona Pro class, which is replacing the GTE-based GT Le Mans division for next year.

Pfaff is moving up to the top GT class after winning the pro-am GTD division in 2021 with Vanthoor and Zach Robichon.

Twenty-year-old Laurin Heinrich has been named as a Porsche junior after finishing fourth in the Supercup and Porsche Carrera Cup in 2021.

shares
comments

Related video

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement
Previous article

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime
WEC

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

Le Mans winner Bernhard to enter Porsche team in DTM
DTM

Le Mans winner Bernhard to enter Porsche team in DTM

Juan Pablo Montoya teams up with son Sebastian for Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Juan Pablo Montoya teams up with son Sebastian for Sebring 12 Hours

Neel Jani More from
Neel Jani
Jani explores other LMDh options while Porsche deal unsigned
WEC

Jani explores other LMDh options while Porsche deal unsigned

Jani "starting my career again" with WEC GTE switch Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Jani "starting my career again" with WEC GTE switch

Jani not upset by FE exit, relishing WEC return chance
WEC

Jani not upset by FE exit, relishing WEC return chance

Porsche Team More from
Porsche Team
Porsche: F1 interest will "influence" decision to continue in Formula E
Video Inside
Formula E

Porsche: F1 interest will "influence" decision to continue in Formula E

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Bahrain II Prime
WEC

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

Works Porsche team given 'kick in the arse' by HubAuto 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Works Porsche team given 'kick in the arse' by HubAuto

Latest news

Jani re-signs for Porsche, won't be part of its WEC GTE Pro team
WEC WEC

Jani re-signs for Porsche, won't be part of its WEC GTE Pro team

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime
WEC WEC

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

Third Toyota at Le Mans for Ogier "an option" for 2023
Le Mans Le Mans

Third Toyota at Le Mans for Ogier "an option" for 2023

Lynn lands United Autosports LMP2 drive for WEC return
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Lynn lands United Autosports LMP2 drive for WEC return

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.