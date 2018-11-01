Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Winterbottom: Tickford split not financially motivated

shares
comments
Winterbottom: Tickford split not financially motivated
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
45m ago

Mark Winterbottom says his impending split with long-time Supercars home Tickford Racing hasn't been motivated by money.

Months of speculation regarding the out-of-contract Ford star's future was partially resolved yesterday, with confirmation that the 13-year relationship between Winterbottom and Tickford will come to an end after this season.

He's widely tipped to be on the move to Charlie Schwerkolt's Team 18 outfit, although where and how that Racing Entitlements Contract will be serviced is not yet known.

In a social media post following the official announcement, the 37-year-old stressed that the decision to part ways with the squad wasn't "financially motivated" – a response to prominent rumours that he and Tickford couldn't agree on salary when negotiating a post-2018 deal.

“We talk a lot about loyalty in this sport, and that is incredibly important to me,” said Winterbottom.

“I have been with Tickford for 13 years and I want you to know that this decision was not financially motivated.

"I shook hands with the Tickford management and we’ve wished each other all the best in the future."

Winterbottom added that the move is more of a search for consistent results, following a lean patch with Tickford.

The 2015 champion hasn't won a race in two years, and this year has slumped to 13th in the standings.

“Consistent, good results is something I strive for and have always prided myself on," he said.

“The last few years have been really tough; my five-year-old son can’t even remember seeing me win a race.

“The last thing I want is to fade away and just turn up for a pay cheque.

“I know I can still compete like I did three years ago when I won the championship.

“I want to get back to the front and I have the backing of many people that I respect in this sport.”

 

Next article
Winterbottom to leave Tickford Supercars team after 2018

Previous article

Winterbottom to leave Tickford Supercars team after 2018
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Mark Winterbottom
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton: Alonso thought he controlled driver market
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Alonso thought he controlled driver market

5h ago
Honda finalises Lorenzo's 2019 crew Article
MotoGP

Honda finalises Lorenzo's 2019 crew

Marko: Red Bull must aim to make Verstappen youngest champion Article
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull must aim to make Verstappen youngest champion

Latest videos
Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar 02:44
Supercars

Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar

Oct 6, 2018
Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers 01:30
Supercars

Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers

Oct 2, 2018

News in depth
Winterbottom: Tickford split not financially motivated
Supercars

Winterbottom: Tickford split not financially motivated

Winterbottom to leave Tickford Supercars team after 2018
Supercars

Winterbottom to leave Tickford Supercars team after 2018

Government calls for Gold Coast IndyCar return talks
IndyCar

Government calls for Gold Coast IndyCar return talks

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.