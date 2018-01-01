Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford responds to Winterbottom speculation

shares
comments
Tickford responds to Winterbottom speculation
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
2h ago

Tickford Racing says it hopes to conclude contract discussions with Mark Winterbottom after the Bathurst 1000 weekend, in a statement responding to speculation over the star driver's future.

Winterbottom is understood to have been offered a new contract by the Ford squad, but has so far not put pen to paper to extend his deal beyond the end of the current season.

That's led to speculation he could be looking outside Tickford, with rumours that he could even switch sides and join one of the Holden teams for 2019.

Tickford Racing has this morning issued a statement responding to the paddock chatter, stating that contract discussions are on hold over the Bathurst weekend.

"Tickford Racing would like to address this week’s speculation of Mark Winterbottom’s future with the team," it read.

"We have enjoyed a tremendous and immensely successful partnership with 'Frosty' over the last 13 seasons and we have been in discussion to see that partnership continue. Following this weekend’s event we will be meeting with Mark to finalise those discussions.

"Our shared focus remains on winning this weekend’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, a feat we achieved together in 2013.

"No further comment will be made on the matter this weekend."

Winterbottom declined to comment when contacted by Motorsport.com yesterday evening.

Next Supercars article
Bathurst 1000: Youlden fastest, Canto crashes out

Previous article

Bathurst 1000: Youlden fastest, Canto crashes out

Next article

Bathurst 1000: Caruso tops final pre-qualifying practice

Bathurst 1000: Caruso tops final pre-qualifying practice
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Mark Winterbottom
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Japanese GP: Hamilton leads dominant Mercedes one-two in FP1 Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Japanese GP: Hamilton leads dominant Mercedes one-two in FP1

1h ago
Hernandez sacked by Superbike team after hotel mix-up Article
World Superbike

Hernandez sacked by Superbike team after hotel mix-up

Renault, McLaren break curfew after oil arrives late Article
Formula 1

Renault, McLaren break curfew after oil arrives late

Latest videos
Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers 01:30
Supercars

Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers

Autosport Drives - Supercars 05:16
Supercars

Autosport Drives - Supercars

News in depth
Skaife among Bathurst Legends Lane inductees
Supercars

Skaife among Bathurst Legends Lane inductees

Bathurst 1000: Caruso tops final pre-qualifying practice
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Caruso tops final pre-qualifying practice

Tickford responds to Winterbottom speculation
Supercars

Tickford responds to Winterbottom speculation

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.