Tickford responds to Winterbottom speculation

Winterbottom is understood to have been offered a new contract by the Ford squad, but has so far not put pen to paper to extend his deal beyond the end of the current season.

That's led to speculation he could be looking outside Tickford, with rumours that he could even switch sides and join one of the Holden teams for 2019.

Tickford Racing has this morning issued a statement responding to the paddock chatter, stating that contract discussions are on hold over the Bathurst weekend.

"Tickford Racing would like to address this week’s speculation of Mark Winterbottom’s future with the team," it read.

"We have enjoyed a tremendous and immensely successful partnership with 'Frosty' over the last 13 seasons and we have been in discussion to see that partnership continue. Following this weekend’s event we will be meeting with Mark to finalise those discussions.

"Our shared focus remains on winning this weekend’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, a feat we achieved together in 2013.

"No further comment will be made on the matter this weekend."

Winterbottom declined to comment when contacted by Motorsport.com yesterday evening.