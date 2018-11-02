Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Winterbottom coy as Team 18 speculation intensifies

shares
comments
Winterbottom coy as Team 18 speculation intensifies
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
1h ago

Mark Winterbottom insists that "nothing's confirmed" regarding his future, as speculation that he's heading to Team 18 continues to mount.

Following yesterday's confirmation that he'll split with Tickford after 13 years, rumours over Winterbottom's future stepped up a gear in the Pukekohe paddock.

The front-running option appears to be a move to Charlie Schwerkolt's Team 18 outfit.

But Winterbottom himself is refusing to be drawn on the speculation, admitting that he has a preferred option for 2019 but that nothing has been signed.

"In your head you [have a preferred option], but until pen’s put on paper, nothing’s ever confirmed in this sport," he said. "Then it gets announced and that’s how it goes.

"Obviously you want to do that soon and get it out there, but you can’t announce something you haven’t done so that’s the hard part about the sport.

"Hopefully soon we can get that pen working and then announce something."

Read Also:

Team 18 currently operates out of Melbourne as a single-car team, running ageing Triple Eight hardware for Lee Holdsworth.

However the relationship between driver and team has deteriorated significantly over the course of the season, with Holdsworth having already declared that he's on the market for next year.

That opens the door for a deal with Winterbottom, while the team has also been linked with technical alliances with both Triple Eight and Erebus Motorsport.

Reflecting further on the split from Tickford, Winterbottom added that his primary motivator is a change of scenery, having already ruled out money as a reason to leave.

He also said it will be tough to leave a team that he considers family after 13 years together.

"Just a change is sometimes good," he said. "I'm pretty passionate about what I do, so if you feel like you need to go or whatever, and whether that's from myself or the team, then you make that choice.

"It's emotional. When you work somewhere it's hard to walk away. You try and hang on and hang on. There's a point where you've got to make a call because next season turns up pretty damned quick.

"But it's been respectful and the way it should be. That's been the best part about it. [It will] be sad when I rock up next year and not walk in [to Tickford] because the guys are not just workers, they become family. That's probably the saddest part.

"But life moves on and you look for new challenges."

Next article
McLaughlin will 'kick himself up the arse' after practice crash

Previous article

McLaughlin will 'kick himself up the arse' after practice crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Mark Winterbottom , Lee Holdsworth
Teams Tickford Racing , Team 18
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Revealed: Austin F1 “Neeeow!” man video posted on Twitter United States GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Revealed: Austin F1 “Neeeow!” man video posted on Twitter

7h ago
Hamilton: Alonso thought he controlled driver market Article
Formula 1

Hamilton: Alonso thought he controlled driver market

Malaysian MotoGP: Rins leads Marquez in second practice Article
MotoGP

Malaysian MotoGP: Rins leads Marquez in second practice

Latest videos
Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar 02:44
Supercars

Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar

Oct 6, 2018
Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers 01:30
Supercars

Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers

Oct 2, 2018

News in depth
Winterbottom coy as Team 18 speculation intensifies
Supercars

Winterbottom coy as Team 18 speculation intensifies

McLaughlin will 'kick himself up the arse' after practice crash
Supercars

McLaughlin will 'kick himself up the arse' after practice crash

Pukekohe Supercars: Whincup fastest, McLaughlin crashes
Supercars

Pukekohe Supercars: Whincup fastest, McLaughlin crashes

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.