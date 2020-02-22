Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Qualifying 2 in
15 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
285 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Adelaide / Breaking news

Whincup explains retirement delay

shares
comments
Whincup explains retirement delay
By:
Feb 22, 2020, 10:00 AM

Jamie Whincup has explained his decision to race on as a Supercars full-timer in 2021 after flirting with retirement.

A fresh deal for the seven-time Supercars champion was confirmed yesterday, Whincup opting to race on in the #88 Triple Eight entry for at least one more season.

He backed up the announcement with a stunning performance in both today's qualifying and opening race, securing a pole that was converted into a 119th Supercars victory.

Speaking after the today's win, Whincup said the decision about his future was based on a simple question – was he really up for another season of tackling one of the best touring car championships in the world.

"I just asked myself the question," he said. "To get back up and try and run with some of the best drivers in the country and the world, there's a question to be asked once you get over 35.

"I asked the question, the answer was yes.

"I've got to consider the team as well, I've got to make sure that I'm the best person for the #88 car. The day I'm not, I'm happy to let it go.

"But I think I'm the best person for the job this year and next year."

Whincup also touched on another of the big news stories down under this week, dedicating his victory to Holden employees affected by the impending closure of the brand.

"If the win was going to be dedicated to anyone, it's certainly the staff at Holden head office and all the dealers and salesman and everyone like that," he said/

"They've had a pretty tough week. Hopefully it's brought them a little bit of delight to have the Holden win the first race of the year."

Next article
Supercars rookie to do community service for missing photo shoot

Previous article

Supercars rookie to do community service for missing photo shoot

Next article

Team working on Mostert 'blowtorch' burn fix

Team working on Mostert 'blowtorch' burn fix
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Adelaide
Drivers Jamie Whincup
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

19 Feb - 23 Feb
Qualifying 2 Starts in
15 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
00:25
15:55
Practice 2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
22:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
02:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
20:25
11:55
Shootout
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
21:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
00:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:55
12:25
Race 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
23:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

DAS could fall foul of F1's parc ferme regulations

33m
2
MotoGP

Rossi: Pedrosa, Lorenzo could race in 2021

3
Formula 1

DAS will not be allowed in F1 in 2021

4
Formula 1

Barcelona test verdict: The final word on first week of F1 2020

5
Formula 1

Day 3: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Team working on Mostert 'blowtorch' burn fix
VASC

Team working on Mostert 'blowtorch' burn fix

Whincup explains retirement delay
VASC

Whincup explains retirement delay

Supercars rookie to do community service for missing photo shoot
VASC

Supercars rookie to do community service for missing photo shoot

Adelaide 500: Whincup beats McLaughlin in opener
VASC

Adelaide 500: Whincup beats McLaughlin in opener

Reynolds almost aborted smokey Shootout lap
VASC

Reynolds almost aborted smokey Shootout lap

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.