Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
303 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

WAU confirms Holdsworth Bathurst 1000 deal

shares
comments
WAU confirms Holdsworth Bathurst 1000 deal
By:

Walkinshaw Andretti United has confirmed that Lee Holdsworth will partner Chaz Mostert at the Bathurst 1000.

As revealed by Motorsport.com last month, Holdsworth was quickly snapped up by the Holden squad after losing his full-time ride with Tickford Racing at the end of last season.

Warren Luff, who partnered Mostert to third at the Great Race last year, will move across to Bryce Fullwood's #2 entry.

The WAU/Holdsworth deal comes after the three-time race winner took provisional pole at Mount Panorama last October, and marks a return to the Walkinshaw fold after driving a Team 18 customer entry back in 2015.

The limited Supercars programme for 2021 will dovetail with Holdsworth's full TCR Australia campaign, which got off to a winning start at Symmons Plains last week.

“I’m really pleased to be in the Walkinshaw Andretti United camp this year, they’ve been building up for some time now, and you can really see the progression," said Holdsworth.

"I’m happy to be a part of that building process, and 2021 looks like it’s shaping up to be a great year for the team, especially seeing the way they finished 2020.

Read Also:

“It’s exciting to be on board. Chaz is one of the very best, WAU is on the move, and the Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing #25 looks brilliant. I’m looking forward to having my first steer of the car.

“Chaz and I are good mates. we know each other well and we’ve always had respect for each other both on and off the track.

"It’s going to be completely different for me this year, I’ll be in the car while Chaz is having his lunch break, but I’ve got a big job to do. I think the car will be great, which is one thing, but I’ll be enjoying every lap I do at Bathurst. I will do my best to help the team bring home the goods.

“It’s nice to come back into the workshop and see a lot of familiar faces. There’s great continuity, a lot of passion, and a great history amongst the team.”

Luff, meanwhile, will be looking to add to his run of four podiums in the last six years for WAU.

“It’s fantastic to be back in the Walkinshaw Andretti United family for another season, we’ve had some great moments together over the last seven years, and I’m hoping to add to that at Bathurst this year," said Luff.

“Bryce really showed he belongs in this category in his first season, I think he surprised a few people with his speed and craft, and the ‘rookie’ tag wasn’t reflective of his performances, so I’m really excited to be sharing the car with him at this year’s Bathurst 1000 in the Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing #2.

“With just the one endurance race this year, being comfortable with the team, and the car is going to be really important come October, so I’m looking forward to jumping behind the wheel at Winton, and getting the year underway.”

Both Luff and Holdsworth will join WAU for the pre-season test at Winton on February 16.

Fresh Boost look for Courtney Mustang

Previous article

Fresh Boost look for Courtney Mustang
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Lee Holdsworth , Warren Luff , Chaz Mostert , Bryce Fullwood
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Why are F1 drivers hardest hit by COVID-19 in sport?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why are F1 drivers hardest hit by COVID-19 in sport?

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive

O’Ward tops 14-car IndyCar test at Sebring
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

O’Ward tops 14-car IndyCar test at Sebring

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration

How's Ferrari season-long pain highlights 2021 engine task
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How's Ferrari season-long pain highlights 2021 engine task

Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars

Vesti: Mercedes F1 junior tag doesn’t add extra pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vesti: Mercedes F1 junior tag doesn’t add extra pressure

WAU confirms Holdsworth Bathurst 1000 deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU confirms Holdsworth Bathurst 1000 deal

Latest news

WAU confirms Holdsworth Bathurst 1000 deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU confirms Holdsworth Bathurst 1000 deal

Fresh Boost look for Courtney Mustang
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Fresh Boost look for Courtney Mustang

Supercars opens official pre-season tests to fans
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars opens official pre-season tests to fans

Kelly to turn first Supercars laps since retiring
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Kelly to turn first Supercars laps since retiring

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why are F1 drivers hardest hit by COVID-19 in sport?

9h
2
Formula 1

How's Ferrari season-long pain highlights 2021 engine task

10h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari considered giving Rossi full-time Sauber F1 drive

20h
4
IndyCar

O’Ward tops 14-car IndyCar test at Sebring

7h
5
Formula 1

Ranked: Williams' top 10 Formula 1 cars

18h

Latest news

WAU confirms Holdsworth Bathurst 1000 deal

WAU confirms Holdsworth Bathurst 1000 deal

Supercars
23m
Fresh Boost look for Courtney Mustang

Fresh Boost look for Courtney Mustang

Supercars
1h
Supercars opens official pre-season tests to fans

Supercars opens official pre-season tests to fans

Supercars
1h
Kelly to turn first Supercars laps since retiring

Kelly to turn first Supercars laps since retiring

Supercars
3h
Striking new look for Mostert

Striking new look for Mostert

Supercars
Feb 1, 2021

Latest videos

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.