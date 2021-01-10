Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Breaking news

Holdsworth set for Walkinshaw Andretti United switch

By:

Lee Holdsworth is set to line up alongside Chaz Mostert at this year's Bathurst 1000.

Three-time race winner Holdsworth has been left without a full-time Supercars seat for the 2021 season, his two-year stint with Tickford Racing over as the Ford squad scales back to three cars.

While that left him as the top seed for the Bathurst 1000, it appears his time on the co-driver market was short-lived.

Motorsport.com understands Holdsworth is poised to join Walkinshaw Andretti United, where he'll partner Mostert for the Great Race.

Long-time WAU co-driver Warren Luff, who's finished on the Bathurst podium four of the last six years, is also set to be retained to partner Bryce Fullwood.

The move will mark a return to Clayton for Holdsworth, who drove a Walkinshaw Racing-run Holden under the Team 18 banner in 2015.

It will also give WAU one of the strongest pairings heading into the October classic, given Holdsworth was the provisional pole-sitter at Bathurst in 2020.

The deal is yet to be made public, although Holdsworth revealed on the latest episode of the Parked Up podcast that he has a drive locked in.

"I will be [at Bathurst], moving on from where I was with Tickford," he said.

"I had a great time there. But now I'm looking forward to teaming up with one of the best teams and one of the best shots in the field of taking that race out.

"That's what you need to do, first year out of Supercars. You need to put your skills in the right place and give yourself the best opportunity. I'm doing that."

Holdsworth will dovetail his Bathurst drive with a full TCR Australia programme, driving an Alfa Romeo run by Ashley Seward Motorsport.

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Lee Holdsworth , Chaz Mostert
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

