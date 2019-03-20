Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight to debut new Supercars wheel retention system

shares
comments
Triple Eight to debut new Supercars wheel retention system
By:
1h ago

Triple Eight will debut a new wheel retention system at the next Supercars round, as a direct response to costly incidents at Bathurst last year and Albert Park last weekend.

Since its high-profile rogue wheel drama during last year's Bathurst 1000, which cost Jamie Whincup and Paul Dumbrell a clear shot at victory, the factory Holden team has been working on a new wheel clip system.

The idea is that it will keep a rim on the car even if the centre nut isn't completely tight, with lost wheels not only detrimental in terms of results, but generally punished with fines and points penalties.

Triple Eight had intended to debut it at Albert Park last weekend, however issues during pitstop practice meant it was shelved at the last minute.

That proved to be a costly decision, with Shane van Gisbergen's right rear wheel departed his Commodore several laps after his pitstop during Saturday's evening race.

The Kiwi finished the race 21st after two unscheduled stops, while T8 was hit with a $5000 fine and stripped of 30 teams' championship points.

The new wheel clips are now set to be modified and fitted before the series hits Symmons Plains in Tasmania early next month.

Read Also:

"We're reviewing – we have been, funnily enough, since Bathurst – a safety mechanism for locks as a back-up so the wheel doesn't actually part company," confirmed T8 team manager Mark Dutton.

"We had intended to introduce a new system for [the Albert Park] weekend, there's the irony for you. It didn't quite do the job as we intended it to, so we didn't race with it. And it bit us.

"So we will definitely have different wheel clips for Tassie, so that if there is any sort of issue they will make sure the wheel becomes a bit of a wobble and stays on the car."

Elaborating on the decision to leave the new clips off the car for Albert Park, Dutton said they didn't even get a run in the practice sessions after not performing as expected during pitstop rehearsals.

"We were going to do it for pitstop practice, but we weren't happy with them, so we didn't even practice with them," he said.

"They're sitting in the truck. The full intention was for them to work perfectly in pitstop practice and then roll them out. It didn't happen.

"That's life. With developments unfortunately you don't nail it every time. But we do have a quick fix that we can do for Tassie, which we'll definitely do.

"It's one of those things, it's bitten us twice now, that's two times too many. It's not going to happen for the same reason for a third time, that's for sure."

Next article
Reynolds: Mustang advantage "beyond obvious"

Previous article

Reynolds: Mustang advantage "beyond obvious"
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Jamie Whincup , Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Reynolds: Mustang advantage "beyond obvious"
Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds: Mustang advantage "beyond obvious"

5h ago
Australian GP damage to Hamilton’s Mercedes explained in 3D Article
Formula 1

Australian GP damage to Hamilton’s Mercedes explained in 3D

Pictured: The missing part of Hamilton’s floor Article
Formula 1

Pictured: The missing part of Hamilton’s floor

Latest videos
Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mar 13, 2019
Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Feb 15, 2019

News in depth
Triple Eight to debut new Supercars wheel retention system
Supercars

Triple Eight to debut new Supercars wheel retention system

Reynolds: Mustang advantage
Supercars

Reynolds: Mustang advantage "beyond obvious"

Davison joins new-look Tickford Supercars enduro line-up
Supercars

Davison joins new-look Tickford Supercars enduro line-up

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.