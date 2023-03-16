Triple Eight appeal to be heard next week
Triple Eight's appeal to its disqualification from the Supercars season opener in Newcastle will be heard next Wednesday.
Motorsport Australia has today confirmed that the appeal submission has been lodged by Triple Eight and will be heard in Melbourne next Wednesday.
The case will be heard by a three-person panel consisting of Walter Sofronoff KC, Steve Chopping and Ross Jackson.
"Motorsport Australia can confirm it has received Triple Eight Race Engineering’s full appeal submission," read a statement from the governing body.
"Stewards handed down their decision on Sunday morning of the Thrifty Newcastle 500, with cars #97 and #88 disqualified from race one for a technical breach.
"As was confirmed at the event, Triple Eight Race Engineering lodged a Notice of Appeal and has since provided its submission, requiring the Supercars Court of Appeal to proceed to a hearing of the matter.
"A three-person panel has been convened to hear the appeal. The three members are Walter Sofronoff KC, Steve Chopping and Ross Jackson.
"The hearing will be held at Motorsport Australia House in Melbourne on Wednesday, 22 March in the evening.
"The hearing is closed to the public, with a full decision paper to be published on the Motorsport Australia website when available."
The T8 Camaros were thrown out of the Newcastle opener, after finishing first and second, thanks to a driver cooling system that was incorrectly mounted.
The dry ice system, which fed to a helmet fan, was legal in itself, but illegally positioned on the driver's side of the car.
In a hearing held after the race T8 argued that it has sought and received verbal permission from Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess.
However Burgess denied that was the case, leaving Motorsport Australia stewards with no choice but to disqualify both cars.
That left T8 managing director Jamie Whincup fuming over the perceived treatment of the team by Supercars.
As it stands Cam Waters, who finished third on the road, is the winner of the first race of the Gen3 Supercars era.
Erebus boss backs Triple Eight disqualification
Erebus boss backs Triple Eight disqualification Erebus boss backs Triple Eight disqualification
Why van Gisbergen shut down media questions
Why van Gisbergen shut down media questions Why van Gisbergen shut down media questions
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Latest news
Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test
Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test
Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return
Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return
Verstappen arriving late in Saudi Arabia after stomach bug
Verstappen arriving late in Saudi Arabia after stomach bug Verstappen arriving late in Saudi Arabia after stomach bug
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.