Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Townsville opens up, Brisbane still in lockdown
Supercars / Townsville News

Green light for first Townsville Supercars event

By:

Townsville will host at least one Supercars event next week with a double-header expected but not formally confirmed.

Green light for first Townsville Supercars event

The July 9-11 Townsville 500 has been subject to significant doubt all week after Townsville and south east Queensland were plunged into lockdown.

However with Townsville's lockdown now set to end at 6pm this evening, Supercars teams are preparing to head north as planned.

For the Melbourne teams the four-day trek to Townsville by road is set to begin over this weekend.

The event going ahead comes despite a number of ongoing question marks over both lockdown and border conditions.

Brisbane is still in lockdown for at least another 24 hours, which affects Triple Eight, the sole team based in the Queensland capital.

Townsville is also still on Victoria's red zone list, which means that, as it stands, the Melbourne teams will need to quarantine for 14 days when they return home.

However with the lockdown over, it's likely that Townsville will be moved to the orange list – which only requires isolation until a negative test is returned – in the coming days.

Those border concerns are highly likely to be further eased by a double-header at the Reid Park circuit over the next two weekends.

As first flagged by Motorsport.com, Townsville is likely to play host to Supercars on both the scheduled date and the following weekend of July 17-18.

That, however, is yet to be formally confirmed.

The double-header plan reflects an urgency from Supercars to ensure it gets rounds done amid a troubling trend of lockdowns in Australia due to the Delta strain.

Twelve rounds are critical to the category's broadcast deal with Fox Sports and the Seven Network.

shares
comments
Townsville opens up, Brisbane still in lockdown

Previous article

Townsville opens up, Brisbane still in lockdown
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

14 h
2
NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

11 h
3
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Best F1 technical images from the pitlane

8 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' F1 rear wing

8 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

15 h
Latest news
Green light for first Townsville Supercars event
SUPC

Green light for first Townsville Supercars event

1 h
Townsville opens up, Brisbane still in lockdown
SUPC

Townsville opens up, Brisbane still in lockdown

3 h
Winton Supercars round postponed again
SUPC

Winton Supercars round postponed again

Jul 1, 2021
The NASCAR link to a Supercars buy-out bid
SUPC

The NASCAR link to a Supercars buy-out bid

Jun 30, 2021
Percat signs multi-year BJR deal
Video Inside
SUPC

Percat signs multi-year BJR deal

Jun 30, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Percat signs multi-year BJR deal 00:28
Supercars
Jun 30, 2021

Supercars: Percat signs multi-year BJR deal

Supercars: Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms 00:31
Supercars
Jun 29, 2021

Supercars: Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms

Supercars: Whincup drops young talent hint 00:28
Supercars
Jun 23, 2021

Supercars: Whincup drops young talent hint

Supercars names 'drop dead date' for Australian GP 01:50
Supercars
Jun 22, 2021

Supercars names 'drop dead date' for Australian GP

Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins twice at Hidden Valley 00:43
Supercars
Jun 20, 2021

Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins twice at Hidden Valley

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Townsville opens up, Brisbane still in lockdown Townsville
Supercars

Townsville opens up, Brisbane still in lockdown

Winton Supercars round postponed again Winton
Supercars

Winton Supercars round postponed again

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery
IndyCar IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

Austrian GP: Best F1 technical images from the pitlane
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP: Best F1 technical images from the pitlane

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' F1 rear wing
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' F1 rear wing

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

Ferrari was 'most willing' to discuss Red Bull F1 engine deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari was 'most willing' to discuss Red Bull F1 engine deal

Mazepin: Haas F1 car weight difference having "big impact"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: Haas F1 car weight difference having "big impact"

The NASCAR link to a Supercars buy-out bid
Supercars Supercars

The NASCAR link to a Supercars buy-out bid

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Green light for first Townsville Supercars event
Supercars Supercars

Green light for first Townsville Supercars event

Townsville opens up, Brisbane still in lockdown
Supercars Supercars

Townsville opens up, Brisbane still in lockdown

Winton Supercars round postponed again
Supercars Supercars

Winton Supercars round postponed again

The NASCAR link to a Supercars buy-out bid
Supercars Supercars

The NASCAR link to a Supercars buy-out bid

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.