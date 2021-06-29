Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
Supercars / Townsville News

Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms

By:

There is fresh doubt over the Townsville Supercars event as the north Queensland city heads into a snap lockdown.

Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms

Townsville has been caught up in the spate of COVID-19 outbreaks around Australia courtesy of an infected hospital worker from Brisbane that travelled north to visit popular holiday spot Magnetic Island.

That marks a third cluster in Queensland, which has forced Queensland premier Anastasia Palaszczuk to take action.

She's announced a snap three-day lockdown from 6pm tonight that will cover most of south east Queensland, including the Greater Brisbane area and the Gold Coast, and Townsville.

The lockdown could place significant pressure on the Townsville 500, scheduled for July 9-11, on a number of fronts.

Not only does it directly affect Townsville and ticket holders for the event, but also the four Queensland-based Supercars teams that will also be locked down as of this evening.

Triple Eight is based in Brisbane while Dick Johnson Racing, Matt Stone Racing and Team Sydney are all on the Gold Coast.

There could be a knock-on effect for the Melbourne-based teams too, should the Victorian government extend its border restrictions on Queensland.

As it stands the Greater Brisbane area is an orange zone for Victoria, which requires arrivals to be tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

However should the situation worsen those controls could be strengthened, making it difficult for Melbourne teams to return home if they enter Queensland.

Of course, should the snap lockdown curb the Queensland outbreaks then the Townsville event will be able to go ahead as planned.

Teams are due to arrive in Townsville by the middle of next week.

"In light of the upgraded restrictions in Queensland, Supercars will continue to adhere to all government health advice as we proceed towards our next event in Townsville from July 9-11," read a statement from Supercars.

"As always, we will continue to monitor the situation in Queensland and around Australia, to ensure the health and safety of our staff and fans remains our highest priority."

Growing restrictions in south east Queensland over recent days had already forced Triple Eight to cancel the first test for the Russell Ingall/Broc Feeney Bathurst 1000 wildcard entry, which was set to take place at Queensland Raceway tomorrow.

This latest threat to the Townsville event is a wild departure from the situation barely a week ago, when the danger was coming from the south.

At that point there were concerns that a COVID-free Queensland wouldn't open its borders to Melbourne in time for the six teams based in the Victorian capital to travel north.

Those fears were allayed last week when Palaszczuk opened the border as the Melbourne outbreak petered out.

Ironically, Victoria is one of the best-placed states in the country just a week later as Western Australia, the Northern Territory, New South Wales and now Queensland all face lockdowns.

shares
comments
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Previous article

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Revealed: The Red Bull F1 updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot

8 h
2
Formula 1

Sainz explains F1 "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria

7 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

1 d
4
MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

19 h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles

18 h
Latest news
Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms
SUPC

Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms

54m
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
SUPC

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

1 h
Multi-million dollar LED project for Sydney Motorsport Park
SUPC

Multi-million dollar LED project for Sydney Motorsport Park

19 h
Upgrades flagged as Queensland Raceway buy-out falls through
SUPC

Upgrades flagged as Queensland Raceway buy-out falls through

23 h
Former Bathurst 1000 backer makes TCR switch
TCRA

Former Bathurst 1000 backer makes TCR switch

Jun 27, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Whincup drops young talent hint 00:28
Supercars
Jun 23, 2021

Supercars: Whincup drops young talent hint

Supercars names 'drop dead date' for Australian GP 01:50
Supercars
Jun 22, 2021

Supercars names 'drop dead date' for Australian GP

Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins twice at Hidden Valley 00:43
Supercars
Jun 20, 2021

Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins twice at Hidden Valley

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener 01:16
Supercars
Jun 19, 2021

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener 01:04
Supercars
Jun 19, 2021

Supercars: Mostert wins dramatic opener

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Multi-million dollar LED project for Sydney Motorsport Park
Supercars

Multi-million dollar LED project for Sydney Motorsport Park

Upgrades flagged as Queensland Raceway buy-out falls through
Supercars

Upgrades flagged as Queensland Raceway buy-out falls through

Trending Today

Revealed: The Red Bull F1 updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot
Formula 1 Formula 1

Revealed: The Red Bull F1 updates that left Mercedes on the backfoot

Sainz explains F1 "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz explains F1 "strange scenario" of unlapping himself in Styria

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull "can't believe" Mercedes won't bring more F1 updates

Ricciardo: F1 power unit glitch was "disheartening"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1 power unit glitch was "disheartening"

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Styrian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
1 h
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms
Supercars Supercars

Townsville locked down as Supercars round looms

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Multi-million dollar LED project for Sydney Motorsport Park
Supercars Supercars

Multi-million dollar LED project for Sydney Motorsport Park

Upgrades flagged as Queensland Raceway buy-out falls through
Supercars Supercars

Upgrades flagged as Queensland Raceway buy-out falls through

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.