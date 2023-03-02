Second-generation Kelly set for Supercars debut

Listen to this article

The 18-year-old will line up in the third-tier Super3 series off the back of a promising start to his career in Hyundai Excels and state-level sports sedan racing.

He'll race a former factory-backed Nissan Altima, the same car that Todd raced in his final Supercars season in 2017

The last time Kelly Sr raced the car was on the streets of Newcastle that year when the event was the season finale.

The Super3 programme also marks the revival of Kelly Racing, which was a staple of Supercars from 2009 until 2020.

It was at that point the team merged with Grove Racing, before the Groves took it over completely for the 2022 season.

“I’ve done a few races in a Marc car and a few test days in the Altima, but to make a race start on the Super3 grid will definitely be a new experience,” said the younger Kelly.

“I’m really looking forward to it, but I’m not going into Newcastle with any expectations. My focus is to finish all the sessions, improve as the weekend goes along and bring the car back with no damage.

“Because we haven’t been to Newcastle for a few years, I don’t think many people on the Super2 or Super3 grid will have been to the track before. You could expect some carnage over the weekend, but I just want to stay out of trouble.

“It’s weird how it worked out – same car and same event as dad’s last Supercars race. I was there for that race and I’m glad he is going to be looking over my shoulder for my first race.

“I’m incredibly grateful for our friends and sponsors who have come on board to make it possible. It’s going to be a great experience.”

Todd Kelly added: “I wasn’t expecting to get back into Supercars so quickly. It was a short-lived retirement from pit lane, but I definitely have a good reason for it.

“Mason has progressed well in his racing. He really impressed us with his level-headed attitude all the way through his racing so far.

“We have everything we need to give Mason a good shot at it. The infrastructure from the old Kelly Racing is all there to run a Super3 team, and with the help of some good friends, we are just going to get him out there and see how we go.

“Personally, it’s very exciting. My little guy is making his Supercars debut. I remember making my Supercars debut. It’s a big moment, and we know that he is ready for this next step.”

As well as fielding Kelly's Nissan in Super3, Kelly Racing is also expected to support another Altima for third-generation racer Jett Johnson this season.