Teams and drivers react to Holden demise

General Motors confirmed today that the Holden brand will be wound down after 2020, effectively ending more than 160 years of history in Australia.

The news is a blow to Supercars, with Holden yet to rule out ending its current two-year factory commitment – set to run until the end of 2021 – prematurely.

Holden demise has sparked a wave of reaction from the Aussie motorsport industry, the brand having been staple of the Australian Touring Car Championship since its inception in 1960.

Walkinshaw Andretti United, which ran Holden's factory ATCC/Supercars programme from 1990 to 2016, was swift to issue a statement once the news was made official.

"Our thoughts today are with the incredible men and women who make up the Holden workforce, the dealers, customers, and all Holden fans who have all been impacted by today’s news," it read.

"Our team has shared a long and successful relationship with Holden in Australia for three decades.

"It’s very sad to see them leave. We are thankful for their support, and proud of what we have achieved together, including seven Bathurst 1000 victories, and six driver championships.

"Our team and supporters have bled red for a long time, the lion and helmet will live on in our Team's history forever."

Triple Eight, which took over the factory Holden deal in 2017, has so far only responded to the news via social media.

"We’re incredibly saddened for all Holden employees, dealers and fans and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," the team posted. "We’ll update [Red Bull Holden Racing Team] and Supercars fans with our future plans in due course, but right now we’re supporting our friends and colleagues at Holden."

Rivals DJR Team Penske, Ford's primary factory Supercars team, was also quick to react to the news on social media.

"We are saddened by Holden’s closure announcement," DJRTP posted. "Holden was always a fierce rival.

"A great Aussie brand coming to an end is sad for our country, no matter your allegiance. We feel for those affected, and look forward to continued strong competition on the track."

