Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Supercars to debut in-car warning lights at Bathurst 1000

shares
comments
Supercars to debut in-car warning lights at Bathurst 1000
By:
Sep 25, 2019, 3:57 AM

Supercars will debut a dashboard warning lights system in all cars at next month's Bathurst 1000.

Similar to a system introduced for the Bathurst 12 Hour back in February, dashboard notifications will alert drivers to yellow, red and blue flags, as well as full course cautions.

The idea is to lessen the reliance on flag points in the heat of battle, particularly at a circuit like Mount Panorama with a number of blind corners.

"We'll have yellow flag, green flag, red flag, Safety Car, and blue flag," said Supercars technical boss Adrian Burgess.

"If there’s an accident across the top of the mountain, [it's about] getting the information into the cars as quick as we can.

"If we can save one accident across the top there, or a life, then it's paid for itself.

"Bathurst is the easiest example, but that example counts everywhere. Safety is one of our utmost concerns at every track, but clearly the nature of across the top of the mountain at Bathurst, it’s worth the exercise and cost purely for that race, when you see the accidents we've had there in the past."

Read Also:

While at the Bathurst 12 Hour teams were all running separate banks of shift lights specifically for the notifications, Burgess confirmed that Supercars teams can either follow suit, or have the warnings built into their dash software.

"They'll have the option of putting in another Shift Light Module, or go up on their dash," he said.

"It will be up to the individual teams. We've canvassed the pitlane and said 'do you want one or do you want the other?' And as normal, you get different responses from different drivers and engineers.

"Some drivers would like just an SLM, just a separate dedicated Shift Light Module. And they've gone that way. Other teams and other drivers got the bigger dash, and they prefer to see it on their dash.

"In the 12 Hour they just had a Shift Light Module. They didn't have it incorporated in their dash, because they're not all running Motec.

"But obviously our cars are, so we can integrate it far better than we're able to at the 12 Hour."

Burgess reiterated that accurate and timely delivery of information to drivers is the key to the project, something he's been working hard with both the technical partners, and the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport, to hone.

"It will give the driver more accurate information," he's said.

"There will be messaging we'll be able to put on the dash. There's a lot of stuff we're still understanding between Motec and Dorian, how far we can automate things.

"But you have to equally remember [that] it's CAMS’ race. They're running the race, [race director] Tim Schenken and his team.

"So we've got to work closely with those guys to make sure it’s not [that] Supercars puts in all this technology in the car, and then Tim feels he's not in control of the race.

"It's his responsibility to issue flags and things, it's not really Supercars’ role. But it's clearly something we want to work with them on, for the safety of the drivers."

Next article
Kiwi squad abandons late Bathurst 1000 entry

Previous article

Kiwi squad abandons late Bathurst 1000 entry
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Practice 1 Starts in
14 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
09:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
12:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
15:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
11:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
16:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
17:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
11:30
11:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes can learn from breach of "clear procedure"

2
Formula 1

F1 teams shown revised '21 designs with 'plane-like' wings

3
Formula 1

Tech verdict: How Ferrari’s updates have really worked

4
Formula 1

Wolff dismisses "easy story" of Ferrari upgrade impact

5
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Barcelona “cut off our legs” in title fight

Latest videos

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Latest news

Supercars to debut in-car warning lights at Bathurst 1000
VASC

Supercars to debut in-car warning lights at Bathurst 1000

Kiwi squad abandons late Bathurst 1000 entry
VASC

Kiwi squad abandons late Bathurst 1000 entry

ARG bullish about fresh Supercars block threat
VASC

ARG bullish about fresh Supercars block threat

Sponsor loss won't affect Walkinshaw's 2020 driver line-up
VASC

Sponsor loss won't affect Walkinshaw's 2020 driver line-up

Barrichello visits Tickford Supercars factory
VASC

Barrichello visits Tickford Supercars factory

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.