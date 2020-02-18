Supercars could expedite Gen3 after Holden exit

The Aussie series is currently working on its next technical evolution, with the introduction of the Gen3 platform earmarked for the 2022 season.

However the timing of the new regulations has been complicated by General Motors' decision to close down the Holden brand at the end of this year.

There are now question marks over the post-2020 use of the Commodore body shape, while the impending Gen3 regulations for 2022 make investment in a new car under the existing regulations, for a single season, unviable.

There could, however, be scope for elements of the new regulations to be introduced sooner should the situation call for it.

In a short statement provided to Motorsport.com, Supercars reiterated that Gen3 will be for 2022 – but also didn't rule out next-generation components being allowed in earlier.

“The Gen3 regulations are set to be implemented in 2022," read the statement.

"If any components of those plans are to be introduced next year, that will be a result of consultation with manufacturers, teams and the Supercars Commission.”

Flexibility on the introduction of Gen3 components could potentially help sell a Camaro programme to GM, or tempt a brand new manufacturer in as soon as next season.

There have been very few details of Gen3 made public, although Supercars CEO Sean Seamer did strongly hint that two-door sportscars, such as the Mustang and the Camaro, will be the primary target.

One major issue with the current regulations for two-door cars is the height of the control chassis, something that put Walkinshaw Andretti United off pursuing a Camaro programme at the end of 2018.

Cost-cutting is set to be a major Gen3 focus as well, with a control front-end, including uprights, among the expected changes.