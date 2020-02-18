Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
20 Feb
-
23 Feb
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
275 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
289 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars could expedite Gen3 after Holden exit

shares
comments
Supercars could expedite Gen3 after Holden exit
By:
Feb 18, 2020, 4:35 AM

Supercars has left the door open to expedite parts of its new Gen3 technical package in response to the demise of the Holden brand.

The Aussie series is currently working on its next technical evolution, with the introduction of the Gen3 platform earmarked for the 2022 season.

However the timing of the new regulations has been complicated by General Motors' decision to close down the Holden brand at the end of this year.

There are now question marks over the post-2020 use of the Commodore body shape, while the impending Gen3 regulations for 2022 make investment in a new car under the existing regulations, for a single season, unviable.

There could, however, be scope for elements of the new regulations to be introduced sooner should the situation call for it.

In a short statement provided to Motorsport.com, Supercars reiterated that Gen3 will be for 2022 – but also didn't rule out next-generation components being allowed in earlier.

“The Gen3 regulations are set to be implemented in 2022," read the statement.

"If any components of those plans are to be introduced next year, that will be a result of consultation with manufacturers, teams and the Supercars Commission.”

Flexibility on the introduction of Gen3 components could potentially help sell a Camaro programme to GM, or tempt a brand new manufacturer in as soon as next season.

There have been very few details of Gen3 made public, although Supercars CEO Sean Seamer did strongly hint that two-door sportscars, such as the Mustang and the Camaro, will be the primary target.

One major issue with the current regulations for two-door cars is the height of the control chassis, something that put Walkinshaw Andretti United off pursuing a Camaro programme at the end of 2018.

Cost-cutting is set to be a major Gen3 focus as well, with a control front-end, including uprights, among the expected changes.

Next article
Pither's Team Sydney deal confirmed

Previous article

Pither's Team Sydney deal confirmed
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

20 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Tue 18 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
Practice 2
Tue 18 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
Practice 3
Tue 18 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
Qualifying 1
Tue 18 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
Shootout
Tue 18 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
Race 1
Tue 18 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
Qualifying 2
Tue 18 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
Shootout 2
Tue 18 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
Race 2
Tue 18 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Newman's condition 'serious' but 'non-life-threatening'

2h
2
Formula 1

Imola offers to host F1 race to replace cancelled China GP

3
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin wins Daytona 500; Newman hospitalized after crash

4
Supercars

Supercars could expedite Gen3 after Holden exit

1h
5
Formula 1

Racing Point explains SportPesa deal termination

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Supercars could expedite Gen3 after Holden exit
VASC

Supercars could expedite Gen3 after Holden exit

Pither's Team Sydney deal confirmed
VASC

Pither's Team Sydney deal confirmed

Triple Eight 'won't speculate' on post-Holden future
VASC

Triple Eight 'won't speculate' on post-Holden future

Premat confirmed at Tickford for 2020 enduros
VASC

Premat confirmed at Tickford for 2020 enduros

BJR completes Adelaide livery line-up
VASC

BJR completes Adelaide livery line-up

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.