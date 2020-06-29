Spectators allowed to attend Darwin Supercars round

The two-day race meeting will both the first major event in the Northern Territory, and the first race since the resumption of the Supercars season, to welcome crowds.

A dedicated COVID safety plan will be in place, limiting tickets to 4,500 per day.

Merchandise outlets will be open as will a small selection of food and beverage vendors.

“Territorians love their motorsports and we are pleased to host the first Supercars event with crowds here in Darwin," said NT minister for tourism, sport and culture Lauren Moss.

"The BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown is the biggest event on the Top End’s dry season calendar and the fact it can go ahead with spectators this year is incredible – a real boost for fans and the Territory’s events industry.

“The programme will be different this year but fans are guaranteed plenty of action on the track. Tickets are limited, so get in as soon as you can for this unique, one-off version of our beloved Supercars.

“The wellbeing of attendees is paramount and the team from Northern Territory Major Events Company will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, Virgin Australia Supercars, Motorsport Australia and the Sport Organising Committee to hold the event in line with COVID-19 precautions.”

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer added: “This is obviously great news for Supercars and for fans of sports in the Northern Territory. The past few months have been tough on everyone, and we have worked hard behind the scenes to get our championship back up and running and, importantly, getting fans back trackside.

“Thanks to the Northern Territory Government, we are now at the stage where we are able to take the next step on the journey back to normal racing.

“It will be an honour to see 4,500 fans at Hidden Valley each day cheering on their favourite drivers. This is certainly a positive milestone for us and we are thrilled that this year’s Darwin Triple Crown will be run in front of our supporters.”

Supercars has already confirmed there will be an innovative parc ferme system in place for the Darwin round, with drivers missing out on a spot in Saturday's Top 15 Shootout able to spend more time working on set-up for the first race.