Soft deadline set for SVG NASCAR decision
Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup wants clarity over Shane van Gisbergen's future ahead of the Kiwi's second NASCAR start next month.
The immediate future of the three-time Supercars champion is subject to fevered speculation following his stunning win on debut in the NASCAR Cup Series earlier this month.
He has now locked in a second Cup start at Indianapolis next month and is widely expected to make a full-time move into the NASCAR system next year.
Should he head Stateside that will require a contract release from Triple Eight, which has a claim to the Kiwi for next year.
According to Whincup the team is open to that – but wants to know if it's in the driver market sooner rather than later.
In fact there is a soft deadline in place with Whincup wanting and answer before van Gisbergen's next NASCAR start in a fortnight.
"We'd all like to make a decision before then," said Whincup.
"It's late in the day. It's the 12th hour, really. It's past the 11th hour trying to work out who your drivers are for 2024. We want to make a call sooner rather than later."
When asked if that deadline had been communicated to van Gisbergen, Whincup said: "Yes. We are both on the same page, for sure.
"We haven't set a deadline, it's not a line in the sand. But in both our interests, we want to make a decision sooner rather than later so we can both move forward."
Whincup said that, as it stands, he rates the chances of van Gisbergen departing a five out of 10.
"I think it's a five at the moment," he said.
"There's not much for me to do until he says, 'hey, I really want to go to the US'. But he hasn't made that call yet. I think he'll make that shortly and once he makes that call, then I'll start the process of working out who goes in that car.
"We're looking around. I wish I wasn't. I had both drivers contracted to 2024. But there could be a curveball there. There's nothing more to add than what we already know. It is what it is."
Tickford still confident in Waters renewal
Tickford still confident in Waters renewal Tickford still confident in Waters renewal
Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush
Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Latest news
London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth
London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth
Belgian GP sprint shootout delayed by bad weather
Belgian GP sprint shootout delayed by bad weather Belgian GP sprint shootout delayed by bad weather
Vowles: Crucial F1 CapEx talks “went round in circles”
Vowles: Crucial F1 CapEx talks “went round in circles” Vowles: Crucial F1 CapEx talks “went round in circles”
Live: Follow Belgian GP F1 sprint shootout as it happens
Live: Follow Belgian GP F1 sprint shootout as it happens Live: Follow Belgian GP F1 sprint shootout as it happens
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.