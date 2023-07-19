Subscribe
Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen is coming back for more, announcing plans to run the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis next month.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Van Gisbergen, 34, made his NASCAR Cup debut at Chicago earlier this month on the streets of Chicago. After starting third, he was able to win on debut after a dramatic late-race charge to the front. No driver had managed to accomplish such a feat at the top level of the sport in over 60 years. 

Just over a month after his Chicago triumph, Van Gisbergen will again pilot the Project91 entry for Trackhouse Racing, this time at the Indianapolis Road Course on August 13th. Rumors persist that the Supercars ace could make the fulltime move to NASCAR in 2024 or 2025.

“I never dreamed this could have all rolled out this way," said Van Gisbergen in a release from the team.

“Just getting to race in NASCAR is an opportunity I never thought I would get, but then to win and get another chance this year is beyond anything I imagined. I can’t thank (Trackhouse founder and owner) Justin Marks, everyone at Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR for this opportunity. Everyone in NASCAR welcomed me to Chicago and it’s been awesome to see how big the reception from that race has been around the world. I am honored to be part of it.”

Van Gisbergen will see a familiar face on the grid when he races at Indy. Fellow Supercars driver Brodie Kostecki is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Indianapolis, driving for Richard Childress Racing.

The stacked field will also feature former Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button, and former Le Mans 24 winner Kamui Kobayashi.

Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

This will mark the fourth time that Trackhouse Racing has entered the No. 91 car over the last two seasons. Along with SVG's start in Chicago, Former F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen ran the car at Watkins Glen in 2022 and COTA in 2023.

“After a performance like that it’s only natural to want to keep this going,” said Marks. “Shane showed he is a world-class talent and what he did in Chicago was truly remarkable. PROJECT91, Trackhouse Racing and the fans of NASCAR benefit by bringing him back. I don’t think I am being overly dramatic when I say the entire motorsports world will be watching the No. 91 Chevrolet at Indianapolis.”

Added crew chief Darian Grubb, who will again sit atop the pit box for the No. 91 Chevrolet: “It was a true honor to be able to work with somebody like Shane van Gisbergen who put on a performance like that in his first start."

