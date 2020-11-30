Six rounds for Super2/Super3 in 2021

Super2 and V8 Touring Cars finally combined this year after months of on-again, off-again negotiations, the deal reinstating V8TC as the official third tier and reviving the Super3 name.

With the maiden joint season heavily disrupted by the pandemic, details of a full six-round series in 2021 have now been confirmed.

The key change is tyre parity across the two categories, Super3 set to abandon 17-inch Kumho rubber in favour of the same 18-inch Dunlop tyres used by Super2.

That will remove the awkwardness of having Dunlop effectively backing the series, while a portion of the field is running tyres from a different manufacturer.

It will also spell the end of Kumho's long-standing support of V8TC/Super3.

“It’s great that the two series have been able to merge again to showcase a large, strong field of Supercars," said Super3 category manager Liam Curkpatrick.

Read Also: Feeney joins Triple Eight for 2021

“The grid share arrangement worked well in the two rounds we managed to combine for this year. The teams liked it and the racing was great in both series.

“During these uncertain times, this arrangement offers the entire field more certainty and fantastic opportunities.

“The V8 Touring Car/Super3 Series enters its 14th year of competition in 2021. The series has come long way and seen many drivers pass through, often on to Super2, and go on to do fantastic things.

"Many drivers have also stayed with us over the years enjoying what the series offers.

“We have always worked closely with Supercars and for Super2 and Super3 to now be sharing a grid provides an even stronger driver pathway.”

Which six rounds will feature Super2/Super3 is yet to be confirmed, with speculation suggesting both Bathurst rounds, Townsville, Sydney Motorsport Park and the Gold Coast are in the mix.

Thomas Randle was crowned the 2020 Super2 champion off the back of a shortened three-round season that concluded at Bathurst in October.