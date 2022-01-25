Grove Racing launches 2022 Supercars campaign

Listen to this article

As first flagged by Motorsport.com last December, Penrite has upped its support of the GR outfit for the 2022 campaign.

The Australian-owned oil company, which followed David Reynolds from Erebus Motorsport to GR last season, will back both of the team's Fords this season.

Reynolds and new GR signing Lee Holdsworth will both carry identical liveries, the former continuing with his #26, while Holdsworth will sport #10.

The beefed up Penrite support coincides with GR's first season under full control of the Grove family, after previous owners Todd and Rick Kelly walked away at the end of last season.

“To have an iconic Australian brand like Penrite to be a part of Grove Racing’s first full year at the helm of our Supercars team is fantastic,” said team owner Stephen Grove.

“Penrite is a well-respected Australian company who Grove Racing have worked with in 2021 and for them now to step up to support both of our cars is a great opportunity for our team to assist in growing the Penrite brand.

"We are truly excited for the year ahead.

“Like all Supercars team, we want to win, and that will always be the aim, but first and foremost, we want to continue to grow, develop our Ford Mustangs and work our way up the grid.

"This year is about moving forward, improving the business, advancing the team and creating a sustainable and competitive future.”

Reynolds, who has been backed by Penrite since 2016, welcomed the addition of a second entry for the company.

“It’s an exciting day for us, launching our 2022 Grove Racing livery across both Ford Mustangs," he said.

"We’ve got the same sponsor in Penrite, which is fantastic for our team, I’ve got a new teammate in Lee Holdsworth who I’ve known for a very long time, so I’m glad he’s joining and he’s going to be part of our journey this year.

“[Holdsworth is] just come off winning the biggest race at Bathurst last year. I’ve known him for a very long time, but I’ve never actually worked alongside him, so it’ll be interesting to see how he conducts himself, drives the car and gives feedback. I’m very, very excited to have him.”

Holdsworth added: “Dave and I have known each other for a very long time and raced each other a lot. We have a lot of respect for each other and a great friendship, so it’ll be cool to link up. I hope our experience combined will push this team along and we can strive towards the results that the Groves have as their goal.

“It’s hard to set an expectation at this stage, but I think everyone aims to be in the Top 10 first and foremost, but we’ll take it from there.

"I’m looking forward to stepping into the car to see what it’s like, the potential it has and we’ve got some good additions coming on this year with the engineering crew working hard to produce new parts to make these Mustangs go faster to be in a position to challenge for race wins.”

The Supercars season will kick off at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 4-6.