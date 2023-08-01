Subscribe
Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 fields set

The fields for the two Supercars endurance races, the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000, are now set.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Start action

The final pieces of the enduro puzzle were locked into place today with Blanchard Racing Team confirming its two-car programme.

Tim Blanchard will partner Todd Hazelwood in the main BRT entry while a second Mustang will be driven by Aaron Love and Jake Kostecki at the two long-distance races.

The BRT entries will be two of 27 cars on the expanded grid for the revival of the Sandown 500.

The 25 regular entries will be joined by two wildcards, the BRT entry and the Supercheap Auto-backed Triple Eight wildcard for Zane Goddard and Craig Lowndes.

There will then be 28 cars on the grid for the Bathurst 1000 with Dick Johnson Racing running a third Shell-backed Mustang for Simona de Silvestro and Kai Allen.

There are 12 pairings carrying over from Bathurst last year, including an unchanged, four-car lineup at Brad Jones Racing.

Cam Waters and James Moffat will continue their successful partnership, while the main DJR entries and the two Erebus cars are also unchanged.

Michael Caruso returns to Team 18 and Mark Winterbottom, Dylan O'Keeffe will partner James Golding again at PremiAir Racing, and Jamie Whincup will join Broc Feeney.

The only pairings not formally confirmed at those at Grove Racing, however it's firmly believed that high-profile signing (and reigning Bathurst 1000 winner) Garth Tander will partner David Reynolds.

That will leave European import Kevin Estre alongside rookie Matt Payne.

2023 Supercars endurance line-up

# Team Primary Driver Co-driver Manufacturer
2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Nick Percat Fabian Coulthard Ford
25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Lee Holdsworth Ford
3 Blanchard Racing Team Todd Hazelwood Tim Blanchard Ford
TBD Blanchard Racing Team Aaron Love Jake Kostecki Ford
4 Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith Jaxon Evans Chevrolet
8 Brad Jones Racing Andre Heimgartner Dale Wood Chevrolet
14 Brad Jones Racing Bryce Fullwood Dean Fiore Chevrolet
96 Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Jordan Boys Chevrolet
5 Tickford Racing James Courtney Zak Best Ford
6 Tickford Racing Cameron Waters James Moffat Ford
55 Tickford Racing Thomas Randle Garry Jacobson Ford
56 Tickford Racing Declan Fraser Tyler Everingham Ford
9 Erebus Motorsport Will Brown Jack Perkins Chevrolet
99 Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki David Russell Chevrolet
11 Dick Johnson Racing Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto Ford
17 Dick Johnson Racing Will Davison Alex Davison Ford
98 Dick Johnson Racing* Simona de Silvestro Kai Allen Ford
18 Team 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso Chevrolet
20 Team 18 Scott Pye Warren Luff Chevrolet
19 Grove Racing Matthew Payne Kevin Estre Ford
26 Grove Racing David Reynolds Garth Tander Ford
23 PremiAir Racing Tim Slade Jonathon Webb Chevrolet
31 PremiAir Racing James Golding Dylan O’Keeffe Chevrolet
34 Matt Stone Racing Jack Le Brocq Jayden Ojeda Chevrolet
35 Matt Stone Racing Cameron Hill Jaylyn Robotham Chevrolet
88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup Chevrolet
97 Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen Richie Stanaway Chevrolet
888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Zane Goddard Craig Lowndes Chevrolet

* Bathurst 1000 only

