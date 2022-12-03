Reynolds disqualified from Adelaide Shootout

Listen to this article

The Grove Racing driver qualified fourth for today's opening race courtesy of his efforts in the single-lap dash.

However his Mustang failed post-session technical checks, Supercars Head of Motorsport citing his rear wing being too high on the TV broadcast.

As a result Reynolds has been disqualified for the Shootout and will start the race from 10th position, sharing the fifth row with Thomas Randle who was a DNS due to his practice crash.