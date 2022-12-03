Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Randle explains hard Adelaide hit Next / Adelaide Supercars: Waters grabs Saturday pole
Supercars / Adelaide News

Supercars wanted Shootout leniency

Supercars says it wanted Thomas Randle to be allowed to take part in the Top 10 Shootout in Adelaide but was blocked by race officials.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars wanted Shootout leniency
Listen to this article

A high-speed crash for Randle in practice this morning left Tickford with a race against time to repair his Mustang for the Shootout.

They almost managed to pull off a miraculous turnaround, the team rolling the car out of the garage just seconds after Randle was due at pit exit for his lap.

However those seconds proved critical, race officials deeming the car late and not allowing it to start the Shootout.

Speaking to the Fox Sports TV crew, Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess said he wanted leniency for Randle and Tickford, but Motorsport Australia officials wouldn't grant any leeway.

"We feel for them. It's nothing we want to see, but we're in the hands of the stewards running the event," said Burgess.

"The rule is pretty clear, you have to be at pit exit for the start of your run.

"Another minute and they would have been there. We tried to get a bit of leniency, allow them to roll into pit exit. But we weren't given that, and the rule is pretty black and white, unfortunately.

"You need to be there, ready to go, for the start of your run.

"It was always going to be touch and go. If they'd been another car later in the process they probably would have made it."

Randle will start today's first Adelaide 500 race from 10th on the grid.

shares
comments
Randle explains hard Adelaide hit
Previous article

Randle explains hard Adelaide hit
Next article

Adelaide Supercars: Waters grabs Saturday pole

Adelaide Supercars: Waters grabs Saturday pole
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Adelaide Supercars: Mostert leads emotional Walkinshaw one-two Adelaide
Supercars

Adelaide Supercars: Mostert leads emotional Walkinshaw one-two

Reynolds disqualified from Adelaide Shootout Adelaide
Supercars

Reynolds disqualified from Adelaide Shootout

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

More from
Thomas Randle
Randle explains hard Adelaide hit Adelaide
Supercars

Randle explains hard Adelaide hit

Randle pays tribute to Pukekohe Pukekohe
Supercars

Randle pays tribute to Pukekohe

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Tickford Racing More from
Tickford Racing
Sneak peek of Supercars visor cam Adelaide
Supercars

Sneak peek of Supercars visor cam

Tickford Supercars switch for Morrow, Vaughan Triple Eight Race Engineering livery
Supercars

Tickford Supercars switch for Morrow, Vaughan

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime
Supercars

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Latest news

Adelaide Supercars: Mostert leads emotional Walkinshaw one-two
Supercars Supercars

Adelaide Supercars: Mostert leads emotional Walkinshaw one-two

Chaz Mostert made a perfect start to Holden's final weekend in Supercars, leading a Walkinshaw one-two in Adelaide.

The Top 10 SUPER GT/Super Formula drivers of 2022
Super GT Super GT

The Top 10 SUPER GT/Super Formula drivers of 2022

After another memorable season in Japan's two top motorsport categories, it's time to look back on the top performers across both SUPER GT and Super Formula in 2022.

Reynolds disqualified from Adelaide Shootout
Supercars Supercars

Reynolds disqualified from Adelaide Shootout

David Reynolds has been kicked out of the Top 10 Shootout in Adelaide due to a technical breach.

Adelaide S5000: Mawson handed Tasman title shot
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Adelaide S5000: Mawson handed Tasman title shot

Joey Mawson has unexpectedly become the S5000 Tasman Series favourite thanks to technical issue for Nathan Herne in Adelaide.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.