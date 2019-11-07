Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Practice 1 in
17 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Pye confirmed at Team 18 for 2020 Supercars season

shares
comments
Pye confirmed at Team 18 for 2020 Supercars season
By:
Nov 7, 2019, 5:40 AM

Scott Pye has been confirmed as part of an expanded Team 18 line-up for the 2020 Supercars season.

As predicted by Mototrsport.com last month, Pye will team up with Mark Winterbottom in a new-look, two-car line-up.

He'll have a Triple Eight-built Holden at his disposal, the deal ending a three-year stint with the Walkinshaw Andretti United outfit.

“I am really excited to be joining Team 18 in 2020, they’re a young team but at the same time they have already had a taste of success, and it’s refreshing to see what they have been able to achieve so far,” said Pye.

“I was immediately excited by the opportunity and I could see it would be a good fit for me.

“I am looking forward to working alongside [owner] Charlie [Schwerkolt], Mark and the rest of the team, to help them grow and move us to the front of the grid.

“Charlie’s intentions are very clear, and he is extremely motivated, so it will be great to be part of the team working together for one goal.”

Schwerkolt said that Pye is the right driver to help transition the squad into its new two-car era.

"It’s a massive step to expand Team 18 to a two car operation next year and I think Scott is the right person to get the job done for all our partners and crew at Team 18,” he said.

“Scott’s ability on-track is on the way up in the prime of his career and I’m confident the best is yet to come.

“He will make a great teammate for Frosty and we’re really excited to have him join the team in 2020 and beyond.”

Next article
Gallery: The 2019 Supercars retro round liveries

Previous article

Gallery: The 2019 Supercars retro round liveries
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Scott Pye
Teams Team 18
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Sandown

Sandown

8 Nov - 10 Nov
Practice 1 Starts in
17 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Thursday
Wed 6 Nov
Thu 7 Nov
16:12
02:12
Practice 1
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
00:35
10:35
Practice 2
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
02:30
12:30
Practice 3
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
05:10
15:10
Practice 4
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
00:40
10:40
Qualifying
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
02:25
12:25
Race 1
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
04:25
14:25
Race 2
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
07:20
17:20
Race 3
Sun 10 Nov
Sun 10 Nov
03:25
13:25
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari's top speed reduction "clear" in Austin - Honda

2
Formula 1

Dislodged switch cover caused Hamilton's Q3 slump in Austin

3
Formula 1

One-hit F1 wonders: Eight drivers who only started a single race

4
Formula 1

Ferrari: No explanation for Austin slump yet

5
World Superbike

Haslam: Nailing down Honda ride was "long process"

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

Pye confirmed at Team 18 for 2020 Supercars season
VASC

Pye confirmed at Team 18 for 2020 Supercars season

Gallery: The 2019 Supercars retro round liveries
VASC

Gallery: The 2019 Supercars retro round liveries

TA2 completes Adelaide 500 deal
VASC

TA2 completes Adelaide 500 deal

Famous HRT livery returns to Walkinshaw Holdens
VASC

Famous HRT livery returns to Walkinshaw Holdens

Erebus unveils JPS-style livery for Sandown
VASC

Erebus unveils JPS-style livery for Sandown

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.