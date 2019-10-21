Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Pye linked to second Team 18 Supercars seat

Pye linked to second Team 18 Supercars seat
By:
Oct 21, 2019, 1:29 AM

Scott Pye is set to join Mark Winterbottom in an expanded Team 18 line-up for the 2020 Supercars season.

The Charlie Schwerkolt-owned squad will move to two cars next year, the expansion underpinned by one of two Racing Entitlements Contracts put on the market by Kelly Racing.

Pye is understood to be the absolute front-runner to secure the second T18 seat, a move that would see him line up alongside Winterbottom in a Triple Eight-built Holden.

The 29-year-old is currently off-contract, 2019 the final season of his three-year deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Pye currently sits 14th in the standings, three spots behind Courtney and seven spots back from where he finished the 2018 season.

His stint so far with WAU has yielded a stunning win at Albert Park last year, and a pair of seconds at the Bathurst 1000 (2017 and 2018).

Should Pye's Team 18 deal go ahead, WAU will sport an entirely new driver line-up in 2020.

James Courtney has already confirmed his exit for the new Sydney team, with Chaz Mostert poised to make a sensational move from Tickford to lead the former factory Holden squad.

The likes of Todd Hazelwood, Simona de Silvestro and Bryce Fullwood are still in the silly season mix, as is former Walkinshaw driver Tim Slade and TCR Australia champ Will Brown.

Slade, however, is being very closely linked to a Matt Stone Racing move, while Brown is considered a big chance to wind up in Sydney alongside Courtney.

Scott Pye, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Scott Pye, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images

CAMS clarifies plan for record-breaking Bathurst fine

CAMS clarifies plan for record-breaking Bathurst fine
About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Scott Pye
Teams Team 18
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Surfers Paradise

Surfers Paradise

25 Oct - 27 Oct
