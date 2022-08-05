PremiAir signs Hill for Bathurst

Listen to this article

The reigning Carrera Cup champion has long been linked to an enduro seat with the Supercars squad.

He was involved in a recent evaluation day at Queensland Raceway and has now been locked in for a Bathurst drive alongside Chris Pither.

While still relatively inexperienced in Supercars, Hill will have the advantage of PremiAir using Triple Eight hardware, similar to what he races in Super2.

He has also tasted success at Mount Panorama before, winning the Bathurst 6 Hour earlier this year with Tom Sargent.

“This will be my first main game race, and what better way to make my debut," said Hill.



“While it may be my first time at Bathurst in a Supercar, I’ve got plenty of laps under my belt, having recently won the Bathurst 6 Hour after starting 60th due to a technical infringement.

"I’ve also raced in the Bathurst 12 Hour [and at Bathurst] in Carrera Cup and the Toyota 86 Racing Series.

“For me, this is going to be an incredible experience, and I’m looking forward to being on the Mountain.

"Hopefully, between Chris and I we can achieve a great result.”

Pither said the deal was a well-deserved promotion for Hill.

"It's very hard to get your first opportunity in the Supercars Championship," said Pither. “Cam’s been going well in Super2 this year, so he deserves the opportunity.

"Racing in the Bathurst 1000 for the first time is a special experience, I look forward to sharing it with him. I know he'll do a great job.”

PremiAir Racing team principal Matt Cook added that he expects Hill to hit the ground running.

“We are very excited to have Cam coming on board with Chris to co-drive the PremiAir Coca-Cola Racing Supercar," he said.

“Cam currently drives for Triple Eight Race Engineering in Super2 and our cars are Triple Eight cars, so the transition should be pretty seamless for him and we are hoping he can do some big things here with us.”

Hill will take part in PremiAir's upcoming test at Queensland Raceway on August 9.