Supercars / Phillip Island / Qualifying report

Phillip Island Supercars: McLaughlin storms to pole position

Phillip Island Supercars: McLaughlin storms to pole position
By:
1h ago

Scott McLaughlin claimed pole position for the second Supercars race at Phillip Island after a dominant display in Sunday morning’s qualifying session.

McLaughlin wasted no time when the final part of qualifying began, the 25-year-old bolting in a 1m29.544s flyer to lead an early 1-2 for DJR Team Penske.

McLaughlin boxed in soon after, seemingly confident that his lap time would not be usurped. And indeed nobody could lap within touching distance of the reigning champion as he claimed his second pole position of the weekend by over six tenths of a second.

Fabian Coulthard also held on to second place with his first run to ensure an all-front row for the Penske squad, ahead of Chaz Mostert (Tickford).

Erebus driver Anton De Pasquale led the charge for Holden in qualifying, finishing just 0.0002s behind Mostert to secure a spot on the outside of the second row.

Tickford’s Cameron Waters was classified another tenth adrift in fifth, ahead of the 23Red Racing entry of Will Davison.

Both Red Bull Holden drivers failed to land automatic spots for Q2, but were successfully able to escape Q1 elimination and then make it to the final part of the qualifying.

However, neither could qualify at the sharp end of the pack, with Shane van Gisbergen seventh fastest and Jamie Whincup only 10th.

Whincup ran fourth after his first run with a time of 1m30.8483s, but a decision to box early left him plunging down the order.

The two Triple Eight-run entries were separated by Matt Stone Racing’s Todd Hazelwood and Walkinshaw Andretti United’s James Courtney.

David Reynolds was the the biggest casualty in Q1, the Erebus driver missing the cut by 0.145s.

Mark Winterbottom, likewise, failed to progress to the second leg of qualifying and will line up 19th on the grid, three places behind Reynolds.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Car Time
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin  Ford Mustang GT 1'29.5421
2 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard  Ford Mustang GT 1'30.1787
3 55 Australia Chaz Mostert  Ford Mustang GT 1'30.2771
4 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.2774
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters  Ford Mustang GT 1'30.3536
6 23 Australia Will Davison  Ford Mustang GT 1'30.3807
7 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.5526
8 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood  Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.6512
9 22 Australia James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.7925
10 88 Australia Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.8482
11 15 Australia Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima L33 1'30.9520
12 8 Australia Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.0314
13 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima L33 1'31.2478
14 34 Australia James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.4622
15 200 Australia Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.0300
16 9 Australia David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.0909
17 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway  Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.1056
18 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth  Ford Mustang GT 1'31.2861
19 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom  Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.3860
20 14 Australia Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.5040
21 3 Garry Jacobson  Nissan Altima L33 1'31.5159
22 21 Australia Macauley Jones  Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.6205
23 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima L33 1'31.7594
24 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.8194
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Phillip Island
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Author Rachit Thukral
