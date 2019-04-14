Phillip Island Supercars: McLaughlin storms to pole position
Scott McLaughlin claimed pole position for the second Supercars race at Phillip Island after a dominant display in Sunday morning’s qualifying session.
McLaughlin wasted no time when the final part of qualifying began, the 25-year-old bolting in a 1m29.544s flyer to lead an early 1-2 for DJR Team Penske.
McLaughlin boxed in soon after, seemingly confident that his lap time would not be usurped. And indeed nobody could lap within touching distance of the reigning champion as he claimed his second pole position of the weekend by over six tenths of a second.
Fabian Coulthard also held on to second place with his first run to ensure an all-front row for the Penske squad, ahead of Chaz Mostert (Tickford).
Erebus driver Anton De Pasquale led the charge for Holden in qualifying, finishing just 0.0002s behind Mostert to secure a spot on the outside of the second row.
Tickford’s Cameron Waters was classified another tenth adrift in fifth, ahead of the 23Red Racing entry of Will Davison.
Both Red Bull Holden drivers failed to land automatic spots for Q2, but were successfully able to escape Q1 elimination and then make it to the final part of the qualifying.
However, neither could qualify at the sharp end of the pack, with Shane van Gisbergen seventh fastest and Jamie Whincup only 10th.
Whincup ran fourth after his first run with a time of 1m30.8483s, but a decision to box early left him plunging down the order.
The two Triple Eight-run entries were separated by Matt Stone Racing’s Todd Hazelwood and Walkinshaw Andretti United’s James Courtney.
David Reynolds was the the biggest casualty in Q1, the Erebus driver missing the cut by 0.145s.
Mark Winterbottom, likewise, failed to progress to the second leg of qualifying and will line up 19th on the grid, three places behind Reynolds.
Qualifying results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|1
|17
|Scott McLaughlin
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'29.5421
|2
|12
|Fabian Coulthard
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'30.1787
|3
|55
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'30.2771
|4
|99
|Anton De Pasquale
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'30.2774
|5
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'30.3536
|6
|23
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'30.3807
|7
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'30.5526
|8
|35
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'30.6512
|9
|22
|James Courtney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'30.7925
|10
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'30.8482
|11
|15
|Rick Kelly
|Nissan Altima L33
|1'30.9520
|12
|8
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'31.0314
|13
|7
|Andre Heimgartner
|Nissan Altima L33
|1'31.2478
|14
|34
|James Golding
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'31.4622
|15
|200
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'31.0300
|16
|9
|David Reynolds
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'31.0909
|17
|33
|Richie Stanaway
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'31.1056
|18
|5
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|1'31.2861
|19
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'31.3860
|20
|14
|Tim Slade
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'31.5040
|21
|3
|Garry Jacobson
|Nissan Altima L33
|1'31.5159
|22
|21
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'31.6205
|23
|78
|Simona de Silvestro
|Nissan Altima L33
|1'31.7594
|24
|19
|Jack Le Brocq
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1'31.8194
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|Phillip Island
|Drivers
|Scott McLaughlin
|Author
|Rachit Thukral
breaking news