Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Supercars TV boss announces exit
Supercars / Sydney News

Perth Supercars round definitely going ahead

The Perth SuperNight is definitely going ahead with the West Australian government putting tickets for the event on sale.

Perth Supercars round definitely going ahead
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

There have been lingering question marks over the Perth event due to the WA government's tough stance on its borders amid the pandemic.

Plans to race at Wanneroo Raceway, a traditional Supercars host, in 2020 and 2021 were scuppered by the state's infamous hard border, which until several days ago had the state cut off from the rest of Australia.

Even earlier this year there was a delay to the border opening, which led to suggestions the event could still be in doubt.

Even with the border open, there is currently a crowd cap at events as the state faces the peak of its Omicron wave. 

However the government announcement makes no reference of limited tickets, suggesting the restrictions may be lifted before the April 30-May 1 event.

“We are delighted to welcome the Supercars back to WA for what is sure to be an exciting, adrenalin-filled spectacle," said WA's tourism minister Roger Cook. 

“Being able to host national drawcard events like this is a great step forward to rebuilding our tourism industry and reconnecting us with the rest of the country. 

“This event will be a welcome boost for our events calendar, with fans guaranteed to get a buzz watching the supercars under lights at Wanneroo in April. 

“I encourage people to book their Supercars tickets and stay longer in our state to discover more exciting WA experiences while they’re here.”

The Supercars field features two West Aussie drivers – cousins Brodie Kostecki (Erebus Motorsport) and Jake Kostecki (Tickford Racing).

shares
comments

Related video

Supercars TV boss announces exit
Previous article

Supercars TV boss announces exit
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars TV boss announces exit
Supercars

Supercars TV boss announces exit

Mies lands three-round Audi deal in Australian GT
GT World Challenge Australia

Mies lands three-round Audi deal in Australian GT

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Perth Supercars round definitely going ahead
Supercars Supercars

Perth Supercars round definitely going ahead

Supercars TV boss announces exit
Supercars Supercars

Supercars TV boss announces exit

Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals
Supercars Supercars

Van Gisbergen: Feeney will overcome bully rivals

Mostert says Percat is already 'keeping him honest'
Supercars Supercars

Mostert says Percat is already 'keeping him honest'

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.