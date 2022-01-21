Supercars facing first border hurdle of 2022

Western Australia, which has managed a strict zero COVID approach through border closures throughout the pandemic so far, was set to open its borders to both interstate and international travellers on February 5.

However WA premier Mark McGowan yesterday announced that the borders will say closed for the foreseeable future due to Omicron outbreaks on the east coast on Australia and around the world.

WA is currently shut off from every other Australian state, although more allowances for compassionate reasons will be made from February 5 onwards until the borders are fully open.

News of the indefinite border delay has thrown WA's professional sporting teams in to disarray, particularly the likes of the football team Perth Glory and basketball team Perth Wildcats, which will be forced to stay on the road.

The hardline border approach has already cost Perth hosting rights of the fifth Ashes test which was set to take place earlier this month.

The lack of clarity over a new re-opening date also casts doubt over the future of the Perth SuperNight, which is currently scheduled as the fourth round of the Supercars season on April 30-May 1.

Wanneroo Raceway, located to the north of Perth, hasn't hosted Supercars since 2019 due to WA's border rules.

A Supercars spokesperson told Motorsport.com that, 'there is no changes to the calendar at this point in time and Supercars will continue to closely monitor the situation in line with guidance provided by government agencies'.

After two seasons of calendar interruptions due to state borders, Supercars has already been faced with several COVID-related challenges this year.

The Bathurst 12 Hour, which is owned by Supercars, has been pushed back from February to May due to the Omicron outbreak.

There have also been lingering question marks over the viability of the season opener on the streets of Newcastle, which heavily relies on fan attendance, however current indications are that the event will go ahead.