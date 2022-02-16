Percat's Walkinshaw Holden unveiled

Listen to this article

The race winner returns to his Supercars roots this season with a sensational return to WAU, the same team that he debuted with back in 2014.

He'll be paired with Chaz Mostert in what is one of the most anticipated line-ups heading into the new campaign.

The covers have now come off Percat's car ahead of the season, with primary backing set to come from long-time Walkinshaw partner Mobil 1 and NTI.

The latter is set to continue its significant investment in Supercars, with sub-brand Truck Assist backing both Matt Stone Racing entries.

The unveiling of Percat's car also confirms that Supercheap Auto has returned to WAU as a sponsor this season.

“To see the Mobil 1 NTI Racing car in the flesh, I think it looks absolutely amazing, and it all feels very real now," said Percat.

“I’ve had some pretty cool history with Mobil 1 last time I was here, so it’s great to be representing them again, and then to have NTI step up as well with the team and show their support in me and the team is really cool.

"It's fantastic to see such a strong show of support from the entire partner group, the family type atmosphere from the top down is something that was really obvious from the moment I walked back through the doors."

Percat will sample the WAU Holden for the first time at Winton next Tuesday.

“I can’t wait for that first test day," he said.

"It’s going to be really important as a team to get to know each other better and start to gel. Everything to this point has been great, so I just can’t wait to put the helmet on and roll out there.”

WAU team principal Bruce Stewart added: “We are rapt to reveal the Mobil 1 NTI Racing #2, we think it’s a seriously good-looking race car.

“It wouldn’t feel right to not have Mobil 1 on the bonnet, and to have NTI join them as a co-naming rights partner is fantastic, and we can’t thank them enough for their increased support for the 2022 season.

"Both are amazing companies who we are proud to represent.

“The support of our entire partner group has been incredible, we’ve got a lot of familiar brands on our car who we share great history with, which we are really thankful for, while also welcoming new partners to the fold this year.

“I’m really excited to see what Nick can achieve this season. He’s fitted in seamlessly around here, so it’ll be nice to get on track and get the year underway.”

Mostert's livery will be unveiled tomorrow.