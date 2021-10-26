Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Fullwood confirmed at Brad Jones Racing
Supercars News

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up

By:

Nick Percat has been formally confirmed as Chaz Mosert's teammate at Walkinshaw Andretti United for the 2022 Supercars season.

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up

The four-time Supercars race winner has long been linked to a sensational return to the Walkinshaw fold in place of outgoing WAU driver Bryce Fullwood.

That's now been made official, WAU today confirming that Percat will partner Mostert in an all-star line-up for 2022 and beyond.

Percat has a long history with the Clayton squad, having carried Walkinshaw support back when he was racing Formula Ford in the late 2000s.

He then drove for the team in Super2 in the early 2010s, and took a remarkable Bathurst 1000 win as a rookie alongside Garth Tander for the Walkinshaw-run Holden Racing Team in 2011.

The Tander/Percat Holden Commodore is now owned by WAU part-owner Zak Brown.

In 2014 Percat completed a single full main game season in a fourth Walkinshaw entry before parting ways with the organisation to join LD Motorsport the following year.

He has now been wooed back to Clayton to partner Mostert following his somewhat unexpected split with Brad Jones Racing just weeks after announcing a new deal.

“I am extremely excited and grateful to be joining Walkinshaw Andretti United. Having been with the Walkinshaw family during my junior days in Formula Ford and Super2 this is where I feel at home," said Percat.

“I’ve dreamt of having my name next to the #2 from a very young age and now for it to be reality is amazing. I cannot wait to repay the faith to the team, especially Ryan and Martine [Walkinshaw].

"The Walkinshaw family has been a huge part of my career since 2007.

“Driving alongside Chaz is something I am really looking forward to, he is undoubtedly one of the fastest guys on the grid. We spent a lot of time racing against each other since Formula Ford so now I’m excited to be joining forces with him as we work together to continue the team’s progression to the front of the grid.”

Ryan Walkinshaw added: “It’s fantastic to have Nick back with our team. Nick and my family share a great history together, and I’m excited at the opportunity to add to that going forward.

“We saw what a talent Nick was from a young age, working with him as he climbed the ranks into a main game driver and a Bathurst winner, and now to have him back home is really fitting.

"He’s a fantastic driver, and his performances prove he belongs in the conversation of the top drivers in the category."

The Percat deal marks a straight swap with Fullwood, who is headed to BJR for the 2022 season.

With Matt Stone Racing having announced its completed line-up earlier today, Jack Le Brocq to join Todd Hazelwood, the 2022 grid is now effectively locked in.

Two of the three spots yet to be made official are at BJR, although Macauley Jones and Jack Smith are expected to partner newcomers Andre Heimgartner and Jack Smith.

The other is at Kelly Grove Racing, which is waiting on a Superlicence exemption for Kiwi teenager Matt Payne.

The 2022 Supercars drivers

Blanchard Racing Team
Tim Slade

Tickford Racing
Cameron Waters
James Courtney
Jake Kostecki
Thomas Randle

Dick Johnson Racing
Anton De Pasquale
Will Davison

Kelly Grove Racing
David Reynolds
Matt Payne*

Brad Jones Racing
Andre Heimgartner
Bryce Fullwood
Macauley Jones*
Jack Smith*

Erebus Motorsport
Will Brown
Brodie Kostecki

Team 18
Mark Winterbottom
Scott Pye

Team Sydney
Fabian Coulthard
Garry Jacobson

Walkinshaw Andretti United
Chaz Mostert
Nick Percat

Matt Stone Racing
Todd Hazelwood
Jack Le Brocq

Triple Eight Race Engineering
Broc Feeney
Shane van Gisbergen

*TBC

shares
comments
Fullwood confirmed at Brad Jones Racing

Previous article

Fullwood confirmed at Brad Jones Racing
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bargwanna joins S5000 field for Sydney
Other open wheel

Bargwanna joins S5000 field for Sydney

Fullwood confirmed at Brad Jones Racing
Supercars

Fullwood confirmed at Brad Jones Racing

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Nick Percat More from
Nick Percat
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Percat explains shock Brad Jones Racing split
Supercars

Percat explains shock Brad Jones Racing split

Percat signs multi-year BJR deal
Video Inside
Supercars

Percat signs multi-year BJR deal

Walkinshaw Andretti United More from
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Supercars wildcards to run at second Sydney event
Supercars

Supercars wildcards to run at second Sydney event

Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction
Supercars

Mostert Supercar fetches $610,000 at auction

Buy Chaz Mostert's current Supercar – complete with engine
Supercars

Buy Chaz Mostert's current Supercar – complete with engine

Trending Today

Brundle: Entourages need 'manners and respect' after MTS F1 snub
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brundle: Entourages need 'manners and respect' after MTS F1 snub

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 United States Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 United States Grand Prix

Horner: Chuck F1 form book away in F1 title run-in
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Chuck F1 form book away in F1 title run-in

Hulkenberg impresses Arrow McLaren SP in first IndyCar test
IndyCar IndyCar

Hulkenberg impresses Arrow McLaren SP in first IndyCar test

Red Bull feared Schumacher would cost Verstappen US GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull feared Schumacher would cost Verstappen US GP win

FIA plans F1 driver talks over "marginal" Raikkonen call
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA plans F1 driver talks over "marginal" Raikkonen call

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice

Mercedes: Lap 8 stop could have helped Hamilton win F1 US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Lap 8 stop could have helped Hamilton win F1 US GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020

Latest news

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up
Supercars Supercars

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up

Fullwood confirmed at Brad Jones Racing
Supercars Supercars

Fullwood confirmed at Brad Jones Racing

Triple Eight recruits Percat's engineer for 2022
Supercars Supercars

Triple Eight recruits Percat's engineer for 2022

Agreement sealed for Queensland Raceway sale
Supercars Supercars

Agreement sealed for Queensland Raceway sale

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.