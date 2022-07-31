Percat to test Gen3 Mustang

Listen to this article

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver will take part in the full-day test for the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro prototypes as Supercars looks to sign off on the oil system.

Despite racing a Holden in Supercars, Percat will test the Mustang prototype due to WAU's impending switch to the Blue Oval.

It will be his first ever Supercars laps in a Ford, the South Aussie having been a career Holden driver so far.

WAU teammate Chaz Mostert tested the Mustang at Queensland Raceway recently which, like for Percat, was his first taste of Gen3 hardware.

Percat will join Blanchard Racing Team driver Tim Slade and Tickford enduro driver Zane Goddard in the Mustang at The Bend tomorrow.

The Camaro, meanwhile, will be shared by Matt Stone Racing pair Jack Le Brocq and Todd Hazelwood.