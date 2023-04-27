Subscribe
Previous / Supercars mandates fireproof guards
Supercars / Wanneroo News

Mapping change for Ford Supercars engine

Supercars is expected to green light another parity adjustment ahead of the Perth SuperSprint with updated mapping for the Ford V8 engine.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Mapping change for Ford Supercars engine

Ford Performance has been lobbying for the change since before the Australian Grand Prix, based on concerns that the Ford unit is at a disparity to the Chevrolet V8.

Those concerns have centred on throttle response with the alleged performance disadvantage most notable from fourth gear onwards, according to a number of Ford drivers.

Supercars is now set to give the green light for the mapping change, which will be applied to the 11 Mustangs in the field for this weekend's Perth SuperSprint.

The mapping change is thought to relate to throttle response and low-down engine response.

This is one of two parity adjustments in place for Perth this weekend following a Centre of Gravity change mandated for the Camaros.

The Chevs have been required to redistribute just under five kilograms of weight to above the fuel cell to raise the Centre of Gravity by 2.3 millimetres.

All cars in the field will also run a revised catch can breathing system in response to the engine fires that scorched Nick Percat and James Courtney's cars at Albert Park.

The breathing will now be directed towards the back of the car rather than directly into the engine bay, as was the case until the AGP.

Teams have also been allowed to add extra gusseting to the chassis clips to improve the repairability.

shares
comments

Supercars mandates fireproof guards
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars adopts rooftop podium for Perth

Supercars adopts rooftop podium for Perth

Supercars
Wanneroo

Supercars adopts rooftop podium for Perth Supercars adopts rooftop podium for Perth

Supercars mandates fireproof guards

Supercars mandates fireproof guards

Supercars
Wanneroo

Supercars mandates fireproof guards Supercars mandates fireproof guards

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028

WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028 WEC announces five-year contract extension with Spa to 2028

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Azerbaijan GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept

Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept

SGT Super GT

Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept Honda says final Civic GT500 car will closely resemble concept

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe