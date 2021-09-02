On-board footage of the Supercars Gen3 Chevrolet engine emerges

On-track testing of the 5.7-litre V8 unit continued at Queensland Raceway earlier this week, with series leader Shane van Gisbergen driving the TA2 test mule currently fitted with the motor.

Once in final specification, the KRE Race Engines-developed motor will power the Chevrolet Camaro Gen3 Supercars that will debut mid-way through the 2022 season.

While the new-spec engine has been captured on video before, Supercars offered fans a glimpse into the future of its on-board vision by going public with footage filmed inside the car during this latest test.

The engine note is distinctly lower and raspier than the current cars, although the motor is currently not running a muffler and the rev limits being used aren't entirely clear.

Van Gisbergen did offer some insight into the new engine last week when he discussed his impressions from earlier tests in a video interview with the Supercars website.

“It’s very much like a SuperTourer in NZ,” said the Triple Eight star.

“Simple things like the electronic throttle, you have a lot of delay with only one throttle body. We’re trying to get that better for everything. Just new processes.

“The first day we were quite conservative and the next day turned it to 7500 [rpm] and the thing started up and you go, ‘what the hell is that?’. It sounds awesome.

“It’s got no mufflers on it, so hopefully they keep that. On track it sounds great and you want to keep that.”

In a recent media roundtable, Supercars' Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess explained that, once in full Supercars trim, the Chevy V8 will sound different to how it sounds in the test mule.

“It will sound different from the TA2 installation,” he said.

“The airbox is different, the exhaust is different.

"The engines will sound different from what we’re used to just because the induction noise will be far less than what we’re used to.

“We’re comfortable with the exhaust system we’re designing at the moment. We’ve got the ability to shorten or lengthen the muffler or even run without it at certain places.

“We’ve got a few tuning tools for us to make sure that when we’ve got those engines in the correct installation that we can make sure we can tune them if we’re not happy with it.

“At the moment there’s nothing indicating we won’t be happy with the noise of it.”