Previous / Supercars won't rule out Bathurst 1000 postponement
Supercars News

Chevrolet Supercars V8 makes testing debut

By:

A version of the Gen3-spec Chevrolet V8 engine destined for Supercars made its track testing debut earlier this week.

Chevrolet Supercars V8 makes testing debut

GM homologation team Triple Eight, engine builder KRE Race Engines and Supercars technical staff conducted a low-key test of a prototype 5.7-litre V8 on Tuesday.

The Chevy motor was fitted to a Mercedes-bodied TA2 car, which is believed to have been running the TA2 Asia-spec six-speed paddle shift gearbox.

Little in the way of detail from the test has been made public, however it is believed that Triple Eight drivers were at the wheel of the car.

Videos that have since surfaced online suggest a deeper engine note than the current relatively-high revving units, although it's unlikely the motor was fitted with what will become the Gen3 exhaust package.

This motor, or at least a version of it, will power the new Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro in Supercars from the middle of next season onwards.

The category is moving to tuned crate-based engines, rather than the current bespoke units, to cut down acquisition and running costs.

They will make slightly less horsepower than the current units but have longer service lives.

Dick Johnson Racing, Mostech Race Engines and Ford Performance are working on the Ford motor that will power the new Mustang, which will roughly be a 5.4-litre version of the 5.2-litre Aluminator.

It's understood that the Ford V8 is yet to be track tested.

Testing of the full-blown Gen3 prototypes was set to begin next month, however that timeline has been revised to later in the year.

 
Supercars won't rule out Bathurst 1000 postponement

Supercars won't rule out Bathurst 1000 postponement

