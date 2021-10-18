Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Premat drops out of the Bathurst 1000
Supercars News

Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard unveiled

By:

The covers have come off the Boost Mobile-backed wildcard entry that Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway will race at the Bathurst 1000.

Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard unveiled

Erebus Motorsport, which will run the car for the two New Zealanders, unveiled the livery today as the countdown to the Great Race in early December continues.

The livery features a Kiwi integrated into Boost's logo and corporate orange, silver and black, giving the car a clear point of difference compared to the Boost Holden usually campaigned by Brodie Kostecki.

The entry will carry Murphy's famous #51.

“The livery looks amazing," said four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Murphy.

"The kiwi combined with the Boost branding is awesome, it’s a car you really want to race.

“I know the fans are going to love it, especially the New Zealand fans. Anything that pays tribute to the Kiwis is going to be very well received.

“The reaction to this whole wildcard thing and the excitement around it has been incredible, so I think the fans will really appreciate the livery and want to see it on track.

“It’s also very humbling to see the #51 back on the car and on the grid.”

Stanaway added that it will be an honour to race with the iconic number.

“It’s pretty special to be driving in the #51 with Greg,” he said.

“It’s an iconic number so I’m going to have to bring my A-game and make sure I can represent the number well.

“For me, the most exciting part is to be back racing with a great team. I’ve put in a lot of preparation to make sure I am ready for the opportunity and can make the most of it.”

The Boost wildcard has had its challenges over recent months, with the closure of the Australia/NZ travel bubble making it thus far impossible for Murphy and Stanaway to get across the Tasman.

That has put paid to plans for a full three-test preparation, something Triple Eight has been able to do with its rival Supercheap wildcard for Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney.

Murphy and Stanaway, who retired from Supercars in 2014 and 2019 respectively, are unlikely to get to drive the car until an expected all-in test during the upcoming Sydney Motorsport Park swing.

Boost boss Peter Adderton had been looking at hiring a private jet to get the pair into New South Wales, however that may no longer be necessary given NSW will open its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on November 1.

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
1/12

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
2/12

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
3/12

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
4/12

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
5/12

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
6/12

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
7/12

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
8/12

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
9/12

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
10/12

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
11/12

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway, Erebus Motorsport
12/12

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Premat drops out of the Bathurst 1000

Premat drops out of the Bathurst 1000
Premat drops out of the Bathurst 1000
Premat drops out of the Bathurst 1000

Special reflective livery for Slade Mustang
Special reflective livery for Slade Mustang

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ bubble
Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ bubble

Murphy: Give Stanaway a shot at Whincup's seat
Murphy: Give Stanaway a shot at Whincup's seat

Murphy, Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard confirmed
Murphy, Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard confirmed

Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps
Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps

Erebus drops booze for charity
Erebus drops booze for charity

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

Premat drops out of the Bathurst 1000
Premat drops out of the Bathurst 1000

Bottas: Certainty over F1 future helping me focus on driving
Bottas: Certainty over F1 future helping me focus on driving

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

How crisis talks over Supercars' Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars' Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars' Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard unveiled
Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard unveiled

Premat drops out of the Bathurst 1000
Premat drops out of the Bathurst 1000

Special reflective livery for Slade Mustang
Special reflective livery for Slade Mustang

Campbell replaces Bamber in KGR's Bathurst line-up
Campbell replaces Bamber in KGR's Bathurst line-up

