Supercars assessing pre-Bathurst test in Sydney
Supercars / Winton News

Boost to charter flight for Murphy and Stanaway

By:

Boost Mobile is set to charter a plane from New Zealand to Australia to ensure Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway are on the grid for the Bathurst 1000.

Boost to charter flight for Murphy and Stanaway

Murphy and Stanaway have been paired in a sensational Boost-backed wildcard for the Great Race driving an Erebus Motorsport-run Holden.

However there have been question marks over the viability of the programme in recent months, due to the COVID-19 outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria that have seen the travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia closed.

Both Murphy and Stanaway are based in NZ and are therefore unable to travel either way across the Tasman without facing tough restrictions and quarantine measures.

The travel restrictions have already cut into pre-Bathurst testing plans and have put the entire entry in jeopardy, with no guarantee the drivers can get into Australia and then back into New Zealand.

However Boost founder Peter Adderton confirmed to Motorsport.com that he is working on a plan to charter a plane to get Murphy and Stanaway in and out of the country so that the entry goes ahead.

The cost of the charter flight is around $65,000, with the return to New Zealand currently believed to be the biggest sticking point to putting the bold plan in motion.

Should it happen, a proposed all-in test at Sydney Motorsport Park in the lead-up to the Bathurst 1000 could prove to the be the only opportunity for Murphy and Stanaway to bank laps ahead of December's Great Race.

Murphy, a four-time winner of the Bathurst 1000, hasn't raced a Supercar since his final enduro ride with the Holden Racing Team in 2014.

Stanaway, meanwhile, has been on the sidelines since walking away from the sport at the end of the 2019 season after Boost pulled its backing from Garry Rogers Motorsport.

Supercars assessing pre-Bathurst test in Sydney

Supercars assessing pre-Bathurst test in Sydney
