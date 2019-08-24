Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 4 in
13 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / The Bend / Breaking news

Missed McLaughlin chance a "bitter pill" for Tickford

shares
comments
Missed McLaughlin chance a "bitter pill" for Tickford
By:
Aug 24, 2019, 9:03 AM

A missed opportunity to beat an in-form Scott McLaughlin at The Bend today is somewhat of a "bitter pill" for Tickford, according to team boss Tim Edwards.

Tickford star Chaz Mostert charged to a sensational pole at McLaughlin's expense in qualifying, lowering the outright lap record as he relegated the Penske Ford to the outside of the front row.

While it was McLaughlin that got the better of the starts for the 120-kilometre race, Mostert was still able to shadow Supercars' form man for the majority of the race.

It was only in the closing laps that the gap ballooned out from around the 1s mark, when Mostert called off his charge to save fuel.

While it was a hugely promising showing from Tickford and Mostert, team boss Edwards reckons he's conflicted over the result.

He says it was a golden opportunity to topple the dominant McLaughlin/Penske combo, and that he can't help wonder what might have been had Mostert had won the drag race to Turn 1.

"Look, to be honest I'm disappointed," he said. 

"We qualified on pole and I wanted to win the race. So to finish second feels like a bitter pill, really. 

"We know that if you can just get in front of Scott you've got half a chance of beating him. But when he qualifies on pole and he's got clear track in front of him, he can drive the way he wants to drive and he wins the race. 

"Had Chaz got him off the line, we might have seen a different result today. We tried. [Engineer] Adam [Deborre] had a crack and brought him in, tried to do the undercut and it didn't quite work. 

"But it's still a fantastic result."

Edwards added that if there had been a genuine chance of passing McLaughlin late in the race, Mostert would have had enough fuel to ignore a warning light, continue to attack, and still make the finish.

"He would have been fine," he said. "He did another lap after the chequered flag.

"All of our cars got the low-fuel alarm on the last lap, so Adam just said 'cruise home, you've got 24 seconds to the car behind'. 

"You always want to run it into the pot, and on these Saturday races you're always tight on fuel. But we were comfortable, there was no issue."

Next article
The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin controls opening race

Previous article

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin controls opening race

Next article

Kelly surprised by reckless driving charge

Kelly surprised by reckless driving charge
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Sub-event Race 1
Drivers Scott McLaughlin , Chaz Mostert
Teams Tickford Racing , DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

The Bend

The Bend

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 4 Starts in
13 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice 1 Fri 23 Aug
04:40
13:10
Practice 2 Fri 23 Aug
07:10
15:40
Practice 3 Sat 24 Aug
01:30
10:00
Qualifying Sat 24 Aug
04:05
12:35
Race 1 Sat 24 Aug
06:55
15:25
Practice 4 Sat 24 Aug
00:30
09:00
Qualifying 2 Sun 25 Aug
02:20
10:50
Race 2 Sun 25 Aug
05:10
13:40
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

2
MotoGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo leads Rossi in FP3

29m
3
MotoGP

MotoGP alters track limits boundary after controversy

1h

Latest videos

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Latest news

Kelly surprised by reckless driving charge
VASC

Kelly surprised by reckless driving charge

Missed McLaughlin chance a "bitter pill" for Tickford
VASC

Missed McLaughlin chance a "bitter pill" for Tickford

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin controls opening race
VASC

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin controls opening race

New Supercars enduro confirmed for 2020
VASC

New Supercars enduro confirmed for 2020

The Bend Supercars: Mostert denies fuel-starved McLaughlin pole
VASC

The Bend Supercars: Mostert denies fuel-starved McLaughlin pole

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.