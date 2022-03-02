Tickets Subscribe
Documentary to lift the lid on Reynolds, Erebus split Next / New backer for Courtney Mustang
Supercars News

Kostecki, Goddard join Tickford Bathurst line-up

Kurt Kostecki and Zane Goddard will join Zak Best and James Moffat in Tickford Racing's eight-driver Bathurst 1000 roster.

Kostecki, Goddard join Tickford Bathurst line-up
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

Both Kostecki and Goddard are new signings for the famous Ford team.

For Kostecki the deal will mark a third straight Bathurst 1000 start after outings with Walkinshaw Andretti United in 2020 and Matt Stone Racing in 2021.

He joins Tickford at the same time as brother Jake Kostecki, who will drive the #56 entry full-time this season.

"This will be my third Bathurst, and I feel like I can go there this year without feeling like I need to learn everything over again," said Kostecki.

"I feel like I can slot in and help push the team to a good result, so I’m really looking forward to getting up there in October and having a red hot crack.”

Goddard, meanwhile, joins after two seasons in the main game with MSR, the first a partial campaign alongside Jake Kostecki, the second a full season in his own car.

He split with the team at the end of last year.

"Obviously the co-driver role is a bit different from what I’ve been doing the last couple of years, but any chance to work with a team like Tickford I’d take with both hands," said Goddard.

"I’m looking forward to it. It’s a new challenge for me, and if I can be part of a good result then all the better.”

Best, who drives Tickford's Super2 entry, has already been locked in for a second Bathurst 1000 start with the squad.

And Moffat will make a fifth straight Bathurst appearance for the team, off the back of a second place with Cam Waters last year.

According to the team the exact pairings have yet to be determined, however a reprisal of the Waters/Moffat combination is an obvious choice.

The Kostecki brothers shared a car at Bathurst last year and would be an obvious fit, while the rumour mill suggests Goddard/James Courtney and Best/Thomas Randle are the likeliest pairings.

“Having Moff and Zak on board with us again this year is a real positive for us, and bringing Kurt and Zane to the table gives us a very good group of drivers,” said Tickford CEO Tim Edwards.

“Obviously Cam and Moff came second last year and Zak had one of the best drives of all the co-drivers, so it’s fantastic to have them back.

"Add in Kurt, who has been quite impressive himself the last couple of years, and Zane who has such recent main game experience, and we have a very strong group.

"These days co-drivers are extremely valuable in setting up your race at Bathurst, and we’re confident each of these drivers can put us in position to win on race day.”

The 2022 Bathurst 1000 will take place on October 6-10.

