Key Supercars parity data uncovered
Key Centre of Gravity data with the new Gen3 Supercars has come to light, with little between the nine cars that underwent recent parity testing.
Supercars staged its first formal CoG test with the new-spec cars at Tickford Racing's factory in Melbourne following the recent Australian Grand Prix.
A total of nine cars, split across the Ford and Chevrolet teams, were used for the testing to determine if either marque had an advantage.
Motorsport.com understands that there was little between the nine cars with all falling within 0.4 degrees of the same tolerance.
For context that figure is thought to have been more like 2.1 degrees back in 2019 when CoG was a flashpoint of controversy following the introduction of the Gen2 Ford Mustang.
That 2019 test, also staged post-AGP, led to massive changes to the Gen2 cars with ballast added to the roofline of both the Mustang and the Holden ZB Commodore.
This time, however, there aren't expected to be any sweeping changes as a result of the CoG testing based on the closeness of the outcome.
Some ballast positioning has already been mandated based on factors such as the differing engine architectures between the Ford and GM products.
Supercars released a statement regarding the latest CoG testing late last week.
“Work continues, preliminary results show the two cars are very close,” a Supercars spokesperson said.
“A more in depth analysis and study involving different car configurations is underway.”
Parity continues to be a hot topic in the Supercars paddock off the back of a dominant display from Camaro-shod drivers on the fast, flowing Albert Park circuit several weeks back.
That has renewed fears from Ford and its teams and drivers that the 5.7-litre Chevrolet V8 engine has an advantage over the 5.4-litre Ford unit from fourth gear onwards.
The Chevrolet motor has already been given a longer shift cut as part of earlier moves to paritise the motors.
Latest news
IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.
IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc. IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.
Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend
Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend
Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume
Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume
Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches
Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.