Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Supercars revives VB Challenge for Gold Coast Next / Supercars to take action on fan abuse
Supercars News

Fraser withdraws from MSR race

Super2 leader Declan Fraser has declared himself out of the running for a full-time Supercars main game seat next season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Fraser withdraws from MSR race
Listen to this article

The second-tier points leader has been actively on the hunt for a main game drive for 2023, the search ramping up following his impressive Bathurst 1000 debut with Triple Eight in a Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard earlier this month.

He was in the frame at PremiAir Racing to potentially partner new signing Tim Slade, however the team is now expected to retain an in-form James Golding.

That left Fraser as the front-runner to end up at Matt Stone Racing alongside Jack Le Brocq, but, following talks with MSR, Fraser has opted to not pursue that seat.

That means he won't be on the main game grid next season.

"The process with MSR over the last month or so has been very positive," Fraser told Motorsport.com.

"I'm disappointed that I won't be on the grid in a full-time drive next year, but the negotiations have been an incredible learning curve. I try to take the positive out of everything and I've learned a lot.

"I have some terrific commercial partners but ultimately we couldn't meet MSR's expectations.

"Now my focus turns to Adelaide and looking at the options we have for 2023."

Fraser wouldn't speculate on what those other options may be, although its thought that both Triple Eight and Supercheap were impressed by his efforts in the wildcard entry.

Teams are set to be limited to a single sprint round wildcard next season, but will be able to also field additional entries at endurance events.

With the Sandown 500 set to be revived as a two-driver enduro, a wildcard programme could therefore include three hit-outs, two of them long-distance races.

MSR, meanwhile, is yet to announce who will take over the seat being vacated by Blanchard Racing Team-bound Todd Hazelwood at the end of the season.

Jayden Ojeda, who has raced for the team at the last two Bathurst 1000s, has long been considered a key contender for the drive.

Another name being increasingly linked to the seat is Cam Hill, who has raced in Super2 this season as Fraser's T8 teammate and made his Bathurst 1000 debut with PremiAir Racing earlier this month.

shares
comments
Supercars revives VB Challenge for Gold Coast
Previous article

Supercars revives VB Challenge for Gold Coast
Next article

Supercars to take action on fan abuse

Supercars to take action on fan abuse
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Gold Coast Supercars: Waters sets Friday pace Surfers Paradise
Supercars

Gold Coast Supercars: Waters sets Friday pace

Adderton buys Triple Eight Camaro for 2023 Supercars
Supercars

Adderton buys Triple Eight Camaro for 2023 Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Matt Stone Racing More from
Matt Stone Racing
Fresh Bathurst 1000 liveries unveiled Bathurst
Supercars

Fresh Bathurst 1000 liveries unveiled

Ojeda joins MSR for Bathurst 1000
Supercars

Ojeda joins MSR for Bathurst 1000

Seton lands Bathurst 1000 drive
Supercars

Seton lands Bathurst 1000 drive

Latest news

Suzuka Super Formula: Oyu tops practice, Nojiri down in 16th
Super Formula Super Formula

Suzuka Super Formula: Oyu tops practice, Nojiri down in 16th

Nakajima Racing's Toshiki Oyu topped the sole free practice session for this weekend's Suzuka Super Formula season finale, as champion-elect Tomoki Nojiri ended up in a lowly 16th.

Gold Coast Supercars: Waters sets Friday pace
Supercars Supercars

Gold Coast Supercars: Waters sets Friday pace

Cam Waters topped an interrupted second practice session for the Gold Coast 500.

Alpine wins bid to overturn Alonso's US GP F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine wins bid to overturn Alonso's US GP F1 penalty

Alpine has won its bid to overturn Fernando Alonso’s Formula 1 penalty in the United States Grand Prix after its appeal against Haas’s protest was successful.

Adderton buys Triple Eight Camaro for 2023 Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Adderton buys Triple Eight Camaro for 2023 Supercars

Peter Adderton has committed to buy a Gen3-spec Camaro Supercar from Triple Eight as he continues to push for an entry next season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.