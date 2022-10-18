2023 Supercars field taking shape

Listen to this article

Slade and Golding were long considered a lock for the team next season, with the former thought to have inked a deal with PremiAir after turning down a contract extension with the Blanchard Racing Team.

The latter, meanwhile, has impressed since joining PremiAir as a mid-season replacement for Garry Jacobson.

However Super2 leader Declan Fraser was also linked to a PremiAir Racing driver in recent weeks, that speculation intensifying after his impressive main game debut at the Bathurst 1000.

According to Motorsport.com sources any potential deal with Fraser is now off the table, with Slade and Golding to form the team's 2023 line-up as expected.

As for backing, Nulon has been linked to at least one of the PremiAir cars for the 2023 season.

The lubricants brand spent part of this season as the naming rights backer of Scott Pye's entry at Team 18 before scaling its support back after the New Zealand round.

PremiAir is set to lose its Coca-Cola backing when Chris Pither departs at the end of the season, with the Coke money expected to land at Erebus Motorsport.

Fraser could still end up on the main game grid next season with Matt Stone Racing, which is keen to field a rookie alongside Jack Le Brocq.

Another driver being linked to the vacant MSR seat is Jayden Ojeda who has driven for the squad at the Bathurst 1000 for the past two years.

Ojeda sat out the 2022 Super2 season, instead opting for a two-round main game wildcard programme with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

It's not yet entirely clear if there will be 25 or 26 cars on the grid next season with Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton making a late play for a full-time entry.

Should he be granted the dormant 26th Teams Racing Charter he plans to run a car for Richie Stanaway, with Greg Murphy as team principal.

Adderton has even offered to race for two years without taking any income from the TRC to sweeten the deal for Supercars.

While the decision will ultimately fall to the RACE board, however will also be debated by the Supercars Commission.