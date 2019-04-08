Sign in
Supercars / Breaking news

Final Holden Racing Team winner set for online auction

By:
1h ago

The last chassis to win in Holden Racing Team colours, currently used as James Courtney's Walkinshaw Andretti United car, will be auctioned off online next week.

WAU, which originally built the car back when it was operating as Holden's factory squad, will stage its second mid-season auction, after selling Scott Pye's current chassis at the Bathurst 1000 last year.

This time the car will go under the virtual hammer in an online auction run by Lloyds Auctions, which kicks off this Sunday and ends the following Saturday.

The car has significant Holden history, having been built as the HRT VF Commodore that took the famous name's final win (Sandown in 2016) and final pole (Homebush in 2016).

It was re-skinned as a ZB Commodore for the 2018 season.

As was the case with Pye's car it is a pre-sale auction, with the winning bidder set to take delivery of the Courtney chassis at the end of the 2020 season.

It will be sold as a rolling chassis, and either painted in a 2019-spec WAU livery, or returned to VF specification with the Garth Tander/Warren Luff HRT livery that won at Sandown for an additional cost.

“It’s extremely exciting to once again be offering the opportunity to purchase a Supercar to the public, especially one that will go down in history," said WAU co-team principal Bruce Stewart.

“We were the first team in Supercars to offer the pre-sale opportunity, and after the success and interest it generated, we are delighted to do it again through a known and trusted auctioneer in Lloyds.  

“To own a Walkinshaw Andretti United built and prepared car is a rare opportunity, but to know that it was the last race winner under the HRT banner makes it extra special, which Holden fan wouldn’t want this!

“Not only that, but the added benefits means the owner will be part of the team, as their car takes the track.”

