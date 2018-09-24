Race-winning Supercar set for mid-season auction

In what is a first for Supercars, Chassis 24 will be put up for auction mid-way through an active season.

The ZB Commodore, built new for this season and raced to victory by Pye Albert Park earlier this year, will then be handed over to the successful bidder at the end of the current Supercars campaign.

It will be sold as a rolling chassis, fitted with the componentry with which it started the current season.

The new owners will get to choose which of the 2018 or 2019 liveries they want it painted in.

The car will go under the hammer at a Lloyds auction on Saturday October 6, as a lead in to the much-anticipated Peter Brock collection auction.

“It’s extremely exciting to be able to offer the sale of one of our current race cars, through a known, trusted and exceptional company like Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers," said WAU team co-principal Bruce Stewart.

“It’s something that hasn’t been seen in Supercars before, it’s innovative and ground-breaking, so to be the pioneers locally is a real honour.

"It’s something we’ve seen work well through our counterparts in America, Andretti Autosport, so we are really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve.

“To own a Walkinshaw Andretti United built and prepared car is a rare opportunity, so it’s thrilling to be able to give the public the chance, especially a car with so much significance."