Fans invited to Triple Eight wildcard launch
Triple Eight will formally launch its Supercars wildcard effort with a public event in Brisbane later this month.
The Supercars powerhouse will continue its Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard programme for a third season this year.
Series legend Craig Lowndes will spearhead the entry for a second-consecutive season, this time joined by Zane Goddard.
The programme will be officially launched at Maritime Green Northshore in Brisbane at 4pm on Saturday May 27.
Fans are being urged to attend the launch which will feature appearances by Lowndes, Goddard, Triple Eight's regular Supercars drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney, and T8 managing director Jamie Whincup.
The event will also feature autograph sessions, good, a DJ and other entertainment.
Critical details of the Triple Eight wildcard are yet to be revealed, with the team yet to confirm how many outings the third entry will make.
The Bathurst 1000 is a lock for the entry, with the Sandown 500 likely and a solo round appearance for Goddard also on the cards.
Triple Eight is currently building the wildcard Camaro, as well as a fourth Camaro that has been sold to Peter Adderton and could be used as an additional wildcard later in the season.
As it stands the third T8 car is the only wildcard entry confirmed for Supercars this year after efforts from Walkinshaw Andretti United to field an additional car were recently abandoned.
The Supercheap Auto car achieved the best Bathurst 1000 result for a wildcard entry last year when Lowndes and Declan Fraser combined to finish the Great Race in eighth.
The major moments that made Holden a motorsport force
The major moments that made Holden a motorsport force The major moments that made Holden a motorsport force
Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort
Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort
Lowndes, Goddard to race Triple Eight Supercars wildcard
Lowndes, Goddard to race Triple Eight Supercars wildcard Lowndes, Goddard to race Triple Eight Supercars wildcard
Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test
Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test
Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest
Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Latest news
Verstappen brushes off “normal” boos from Miami F1 crowd
Verstappen brushes off “normal” boos from Miami F1 crowd Verstappen brushes off “normal” boos from Miami F1 crowd
WRC Rally Portugal: Everything you need to know
WRC Rally Portugal: Everything you need to know WRC Rally Portugal: Everything you need to know
Sainz: Ferrari has “zero flexibility” to push on its tyres with 2023 F1 car
Sainz: Ferrari has “zero flexibility” to push on its tyres with 2023 F1 car Sainz: Ferrari has “zero flexibility” to push on its tyres with 2023 F1 car
Marc Marquez to make MotoGP return at French GP
Marc Marquez to make MotoGP return at French GP Marc Marquez to make MotoGP return at French GP
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.