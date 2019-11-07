De Silvestro announces Supercars exit

While it's been clear for some time that she would part ways with Kelly Racing at the end of this season, de Silvestro had been linked to a number of other seats.

However the Swiss star has now confirmed that she's not in the running for a full-time spot on the 2020 grid, marking the end of her three-year stint in the category.

"No, I won’t be [on the grid next year]," she told the Trackside TV programme. "On one side, yes, it’s a bit unfortunate because I feel like we haven’t ticked all the boxes here in Australia. "But having the opportunity with Porsche coming around like this is a really big deal for me and so far I feel like I’ve been close but never where I need to be and I think that with this opportunity with them, I think I can finally achieve what I’ve always dreamt of and fighting for a championship and winning races. "Through Harvey Norman, through Katie Page, this opportunity [was] created that I came here to race for three years, and here I am signing with Porsche. "So if she wouldn’t have been involved, or giving me this chance, maybe all of this wouldn’t have happened. "So at the end of the day as well you need a team to feel the same, and giving you the chances that you need, and I feel like we haven’t got that right, really, in the three years that we were here."