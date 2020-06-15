Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

De Pasquale wins on racing return

shares
comments
De Pasquale wins on racing return
By:
Jun 15, 2020, 2:01 AM

Anton De Pasquale became the first Supercars driver to return to competition on the weekend, teaming up with Broc Feeney to win a Hyundai Excel race in Sydney.

The Erebus star joined Super2 regular Feeney in a Paul Morris-run Excel for an hour-long state-level race at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Triple Eight boss Roland Dane also travelled down from Queensland as part of the Morris crew.

De Pasquale/Feeney proved too good for the rest of the 28-car field, the former spending much of his stint behind the Safety Car before Feeney took over and stormed to a 19-second win.

Speaking after the race, De Pasquale said it was good to be back in the real racing world after the 10-week Supercars Eseries campaign.

"It's good," he said. "We're talking about tyre pressures and racing cars rather than internet speeds.

"It was obviously good to team up with Broc, I've known him for a long time. I knew my place in the team, which was to give him the car back straight and he'd do the rest."

The Sydney meeting, a round of the Motor Racing Australia series, marked the first significant real-world circuit racing event down under since the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled back in March.

Action will resume soon, however, with the Supercars season set to kick off at SMP on the last weekend of June.

That first event will be behind closed doors and with no support categories, however the next round at Winton in mid-July is set to have Super2, Carrera Cup and Toyota 86 on the bill.

There could even be crowds allowed by the Winton event, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison having recently flagged further easing of mass gathering restrictions in July.

Anton De Pasquale and Roland Dane

Anton De Pasquale and Roland Dane

Photo by: John Morris/mpix

Next article
Tickford unveils renovated workshop ahead of Supercars return

Previous article

Tickford unveils renovated workshop ahead of Supercars return
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Anton De Pasquale
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
World Superbike

"Free spirit" Redding wasn't cut out for MotoGP - Pramac

2
Esports

Virtual Le Mans 24h: Rebellion-Williams beats ByKolles to win

3
Esports

Alonso explains reason behind Virtual Le Mans retirement

4
Supercars

Tickford unveils renovated workshop ahead of Supercars return

5
Formula 1

Portimao in "strong negotiations" with F1 over 2020 race

Latest videos

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Latest news

De Pasquale wins on racing return
Supercars

De Pasquale wins on racing return

Tickford unveils renovated workshop ahead of Supercars return
Supercars

Tickford unveils renovated workshop ahead of Supercars return

Australia to open sporting events to crowds in July
Supercars

Australia to open sporting events to crowds in July

Supercars confirms Sydney night race plan
Supercars

Supercars confirms Sydney night race plan

Cinematic Peter Brock documentary nearing release
Supercars

Cinematic Peter Brock documentary nearing release

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.