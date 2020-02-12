Penske teases 2020 Mustang livery
DJR Team Penske has provided a first glimpse of its 2020 Ford Mustang ahead of the Supercars season opener at Adelaide.
DJRTP has retained the familiar red and yellow colours of lead sponsor Shell, extending an arrangement that began in 2017.
The outfit has retained both Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard for the 2020 season as it seeks to defend its drivers’ and teams’ titles.
McLaughlin and Coulthard will be joined by Tim Slade and Tony D’Alberto respectively for the enduro leg of the season.
The squad has also announced a new multi-year partnership with Australian tyre retailer Beaurepaires, a part of Goodyear and Dunlop Tyres Australia, on the eve of the new season.
Supercars
Rachit Thukral
Race hub
20 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 1 Starts in
8 days
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Practice 1
|
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
|
00:25
15:55
|
|Practice 2
|
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
22:35
14:05
|
|Practice 3
|
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
02:30
18:00
|
|Qualifying 1
|
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
20:25
11:55
|
|Shootout
|
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
21:00
12:30
|
|Race 1
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
00:50
16:20
|
|Qualifying 2
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
20:20
11:50
|
|Shootout 2
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
20:55
12:25
|
|Race 2
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
23:50
15:20
|
