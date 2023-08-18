Courtney linked to BRT switch
James Courtney has emerged as a key contender to join Blanchard Racing Team for the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship season.
Courtney could provide the latest twist in a wild Supercars silly season with a move to what is currently a single-car BRT squad.
He is being linked to a lead driver role at BRT, which would also be a mentor-style role for Aaron Love should the squad expand to two cars as planned.
That expansion will likely be facilitated by Tickford Racing selling two of its Teams Racing Charters back to Supercars, one of which will then be on-sold to BRT and the other shelved.
There has been some outside interest in the Tickford entries which could thwart BRT's expansion plans, but the likely outcome is that Supercars will end up in control of the TRCs.
Tickford scaling back has effectively put Courtney on the market, with Cam Waters and Thomas Randle the most likely of Tickford's current drivers to be retained.
The fate of current BRT driver Todd Hazelwood is unclear, with the driver market rapidly evolving.
Courtney had been linked to the Grove Racing seat that will now be filled by Richie Stanaway next year.
That leaves Matt Stone Racing as the last significant vacancy, with no major changes expected at the likes of Brad Jones Racing and PremiAir Racing.
Ryan Wood is now favourite to join Walkinshaw Andretti United with Fabian Coulthard ruling himself out of contention.
